Worthing Pavilion make winning start to West Sussex indoor bowls season

Worthing Pavilion started their 2024-25 campaign in the West Sussex indoor bowls league with victory against Horsham by 97 shots to 83 on Sunday, October 6. Pavilion earned three points by winning on three of the five rinks and two more for the aggregate score.

Top rink went to Tony Beale, Roger Dutton, Richard Krupa and skip Jeremy Simpson, despite conceding a four on the first of 21 ends. The visitors were caught on the sixth end, when Pavilion started a run of 17 shots without reply. They extended the advantage with a third four and eventually won 32-11. Simon Davey's rink of Russ Doherty, Mason Davis and Paul Vagg were 9-1 down after six ends. They took five ends in a row to lead after 13 but were all square going to the last. A three saw them home 20-17. Stuart Logan's rink of Graham Morrey, Alan Cheeseman and Keith Wadhams also needed a strong finish to gain Pavilion's third point. They were 12-5 ahead after 11 ends but found themselves two down with two to play. The match was tied on the 20th before a single on the last gave Pavilion a 16-15 win. George Rhodes, Richard Calvert, Neil Kerkhove and skip Warwick Davis went ahead for the first time on the 11th end in their game but were unable to hold on, losing 18-16. Jim Walmsley, Barry Balchin, Colin Davey and Jamie Dunk lost five consecutive ends from the 16th and fell to a 22-13 defeat. Russ Doherty, team captain, was pleased with the winning start to the season, especially because several players were making their debut for Pavilion. The next league match is at home to Worthing IBC on October 27. Pavilion's first mixed friendly of the indoor season, against Worthing IBC, ended with wins in three of the six triples and defeats in the other three. David Berry skipped Colin Johnson and Alan Cheeseman to a 22-12 victory. They led from the first end to the 18th, with a three-four-three run on ends 10-12 doing most of the damage. Chris Cheeseman, Geoff Pratt and skip Teresa McLaughlin also enjoyed a 10-shot margin of victory, although they were only two up at halfway. Worthing won just two ends in the second half, however, and Pavilion ran out 20-10 winners. John Gauntlett skipped Rebecca Steggell and her grandfather Mick to a comeback win. They took the first end but that was the only time they led until the final wood was bowled. With five ends to play Pavilion were 19-8 down and looking doomed. They still trailed by three shots after 17 ends but a four gave them a 20-19 success. Keith Lyons, Sue Gubbins and skip Barry Ledger lost 17-11 despite scoring three shots on the last end. Terry Edmondson, Esme Clough lost 19-10, having conceded two fours in the second half of their game. Sue Bryan, Peter Tomley and Richard Krupa won the first three ends before the visitors scored a six, two fives and a four to seize complete control. Pavilion took only six ends in all and lost 30-8. Worthing IBC won the match on aggregate by 107 shots to 91.