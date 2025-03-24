Worthing Raiders beat Colchester 32-24 to keep alive their hopes of staying in rugby’s National two east.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an entertaining game for the crowd of nearly 400 to enjoy, although errors from both sides prevented either becoming dominant.

The game was very scrappy but this was a vital win for Raiders which keeps hopes alive of avoiding relegation. Realistically they will need to win all three of their remaining matches, and Havant and Colchester will need to lose all theirs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a battle between the bottom two the league and Raiders had to make three changes due to unavailability. Returning to the side were Ben Featherstone, Frank Taggart and Dillon Worsley. With three scrum halves and a wing forward in the backs, the squad’s resources were stretched.

Charlie Spencer is congratulated after scoring Worthing Raiders' third try - picture by Stephen Goodger

Colchester kicked off and put Raiders under pressure as they were awarded two penalties in the first couple of minutes. With the visitors mounting an attack, deep in Raiders’ territory Jack Forrest made an interception and sprinted the length of the pitch to score an unconverted try.

In the next five minutes the hosts were penalised a further three times for minor infringements. Colchester took advantage and scored two tries from these, one of which was converted, to lead 5-12.

Raiders were performing well in patches, but errors kept creeping into their play. The visitors gave away six penalties in 20 minutes but the hosts didn’t capitalise as much as they should have, but managed two further tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a penalty in the 26th minute Raiders kicked to touch close to the Colchester try line. From the lineout they set up a driving maul and Ben Featherstone touched down beneath a pile of bodies. Charlie Spencer added the extras – 12-12.

Worthing Raiders go over for try number two v Colchester - picture: Stephen Goodger

Five minutes later an excellent cross-field kick from Forrest found Spencer wide on the right wing and with no defender marking him all he had to do was catch the ball and touch down. He was unable to convert from the touchline but Raiders had a 17-12 lead at the break.

Raiders restarted after the interval and made a bright start but were held up over the Colchester line twice in the first four minutes.

Colchester had a player yellow-carded for a high tackle and the hosts took advantage with a catch and drive from the ensuing lineout, hooker Harrison Dakin diving over for his 16th try of the season. The conversion was unsuccessful, but Raiders led 22-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raiders began to use their bench and Alex Havers was first to appear, with Ollie Crow taking a rest.

With Raiders under pressure deep in their own 22m area, they moved the ball from wide on the left, through hands until it reached No8 Frank Taggart on the right wing. He received the ball in open space and set off down the field.

The visitors’ cover defence was closing in but Forrest was in support and a well-timed pass saw Forrest romp away to the try line uncontested. Ed Hartley converted to extend the hosts’ lead to 29-12.

Dakinwent off injured and was replaced by George Gatford. Sam Cook replaced skipper Fraser Bruce and Dillon Worsley replaced Sam Myles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts gave away another three penalties in quick succession, allowing Colchester to put themselves on the attack deep in Raiders’ territory. Twice in this period they scored tries, converting one, and with 15 minutes left the hosts’ lead was just 29-24.

With six minutes left to play Jack Lake received a yellow card and things were looking decidedly bleak for Raiders. Colchester were able to maintain pressure on Raiders.

More than once, it looked as though the visitors might get a winning score, but Raiders’ 14-man defence soaked up each attack and eventually earned a penalty, which allowed them to clear their lines up to halfway.

The hosts were awarded a penalty. With just under a minute to play Raiders elected to have a shot at the posts from 47m. Hartley stepped up and struck an outstanding kick which sailed over the bar with ease.

The three points extended the lead to 32-24 and the referee blew to end the game.

MoM: Kemp Price.