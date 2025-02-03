Worthing Raiders lost 29-25 to Canterbury in their latest National two east tussle at Roundstone Lane – but it could easily have been a win.

The performance was much more representative of the ability of the team. Although not quite enough to get the win, this was two points that may be vital in their efforts to avoid relegation.

It was entertaining to watch with many excellent individual performances from the hosts. Kemp Price made a real impact on his return, but Jack Lake, playing his 198th game for Raiders, was player of the match.

Five changes were made to the Raiders squad. Finlay Glass, Sam Myles and Ray Jardine all returned. Robbie Hawkshaw was making his debut and Kemp Price was playing his first Raiders’ game for a couple of seasons after rejoining.

Matchday was dry and cloudy with little breeze. The pitch was heavy but this didn’t distract from a good, open game.

Canterbury kicked off defending the southern end of the ground. The hosts made a good start. Ben Featherstone caught kick off and made ground towards the halfway line. The ball was moved through several phases with breaks from first Frank Taggart and then by Kemp Price.

Play was held up a few metres from the visitors’ try line, but Harrison Dakin was on hand to cover the final metres to touch down for an excellent try with a minute gone.

The visitors had a chance to close the gap in the fourth minute with a penalty, but the kick went harmlessly past the upright. After nine minutes Canterbury scored a converted try to lead at 5-7.

Raiders came back strongly, playing a confident brand of rugby that tested the Canterbury defence. With 16 minutes played the hosts set up a catch and drive from a lineout ten metres from the visitors’ try line. As they drove over the line Dakin was unable to ground the ball, and the referee awarded a goal-line drop out to Canterbury.

After 18 minutes the visitors scored a fine try from deep in their own half, converted to extend their lead to 5-14.

Raiders built another powerful attack deep inside the visitors’ 22m area and Ben Featherstone made a 10m charge to the line. As he crossed the line the Canterbury defenders got underneath him and prevented the touchdown. For the second time the referee awarded a goal-line drop out to the visitors.

The hosts re-established themselves deep in Canterbury territory. Skipper Fraser Bruce made a break and fed Jack Forrest, who made an excellent off-load to Charlie Spencer, who finished to score Raiders’ second try. The conversion narrowly missed but it was 10-14.

An excellent 40 minutes of rugby from the hosts left them with a four-point deficit at half-time.

After the restart, Alex Havers replaced Austin Steele and a few positional changes took place. Forrest went to full back and Price went to centre to accommodate Havers in the back row.

Within two minutes Canterbury received a yellow card, but the hosts were unable to take any advantage.

Raiders had a good attacking lineout after seven minutes, but lost possession and a fine clearance kick left them defending back in their own 22. Canterbury added an unconverted try, followed by a penalty to extend the lead to 10-22.

Raiders were under pressure and defending deep in their own territory when Forrest intercepted the ball and outsprinted the Canterbury players to score under the posts from 75m. Tom Derrick converted and it was 17-22.

As the half reached the mid-point the hosts notched their fourth try. The move started in their own half with a break by Frank Taggart, he passed to Price who burst through several attempted tackles to carry the ball 40m, before giving it back to Taggart.

He moved the ball on to centre Derrick who skipped past the last defender to score wide on the right. His conversion bounced off the crossbar and out but it was now 22-22.

Taggart received a yellow card, and a penalty try was awarded to Canterbury. Thus, with around 12 minutes left, and Raiders down a man, the visitors had a 22-29 lead.

Raiders looked capable of getting another score and Derrick kicked a penalty to close the gap to 25-29.

The hosts were having the better of the exchanges in the final moments but they couldn’t get that elusive fifth try to win it.