Worthing Raiders v Dorking: National two east rugby in 24 pictures

For Raiders, it was a bonus point try earned but another defeat. Despite last minute changes to the side and several injuries during the game Raiders were still able to demonstrate some top-quality rugby for the 370-plus crowd to enjoy.

Again errors and penalties are the areas that put the players under pressure and prevent them from earning that elusive first victory. The four injuries picked up during the game did not help the cause.

They have another big game next Saturday when they travel to Colchester for a bottom of the table contest.

See pictures from Raiders-Dorking on this page and the ones linked and get a full Raiders report in the Worthing Herald and on this website in the week.

1 . Worthing Raiders v Dorking pictures by Stephen Goodger (26).jpeg Worthing Raiders v Dorking Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Worthing Raiders v Dorking pictures by Stephen Goodger (25).jpeg Worthing Raiders v Dorking Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Worthing Raiders v Dorking pictures by Stephen Goodger (24).jpeg Worthing Raiders v Dorking Photo: Stephen Goodger