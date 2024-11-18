Worthing Raiders v Dorking: National two east rugby in 24 pictures - plus full report

For Raiders, it was a bonus point try earned but another defeat. Despite last minute changes to the side and several injuries during the game Raiders were still able to demonstrate some top-quality rugby for the 370-plus crowd to enjoy.

Again errors and penalties are the areas that put the players under pressure and prevent them from earning that elusive first victory. The four injuries picked up during the game did not help the cause.

They have another big game next Saturday when they travel to Colchester for a bottom of the table contest.

See pictures from Raiders-Dorking on this page and the ones linked and get a full Raiders report in the Worthing Herald and on this website in the week.

Dorking were this week’s visitors to Roundstone Lane, currently sitting in second place in the league. Still looking for their first win of the season, Raiders were in for another difficult afternoon.

Jimmy Staples and Ollie Streeter were not available and Tom Bowen picked up an injury against Oxford Harlequins the previous week.

Finlay Glass, Rob Ure and Kieron Tomlinson returned to the squad.

With less than 24 hours to kick-off both Jack Lake and Will Gearing-Grief withdrew from the selected squad. On Saturday morning Ben Featherstone and Alex Havers were the last-minute replacements, Ben making his first appearance of the campaign after injury pre-season and Alex stepping up from the seconds at short notice.

Dorking kicked off but the hosts made a fast start, controlling the ball for the first couple of minutes. From a lineout Raiders set up a maul and drove towards the try line.

When progress was stopped the ball moved wide to the right wing and Jake Rutherford scored in the corner. Dillon Worsley converted to give the hosts a 7-0 lead.

Dorking replied immediately after Raiders failed to secure the restart. Their try was converted and the scores were tied at 7-7.

Three minutes later Dillon Worsley kicked a penalty to regain the lead for the home side, 10-7.

The visitors took the lead in the 12th minute with an unconverted try, 10-12, and extended their lead with a converted try in the 16th minute, 10-19.

Sam Myles and Jake Rutherford both made useful breaks to put Raiders in good field position. Harrison Dakin made an excellent burst through the visitors’ defence from 25m but was brought down a metre from the try line.

At the breakdown Dorking received a yellow card.

At this point Raiders lost Elliott Luke to an injury – and shortly after Harrison Dakin also left the game injured.

Dillon Worsley closed the gap to 13-19 in the 24th minute with a penalty but Dorking hit back straight back with a converted try, 13-26.

Raiders had lost the two players that had responsibility for throwing in at the lineout, both being hookers. For the rest of the game the front row consisted of three props.

The visitors scored two converted tries in the next ten minutes to stretch their lead to 13-40. This was followed closely by Worsley going off injured when he was having a fine game with ball in hand and from the kicking tee.

To add insult to injury Frank Taggart was issued with a yellow card which players, coaches and spectators found very difficult to understand.

The half ended with the visitors scoring again to lead 13-47.

Although Raiders had played some good rugby at times in the first half, injuries and errors had put them in a poor position to get anything out of this game.

Raiders restarted the game and just and, just like in the first half, had the better of the play in the opening minutes.

Telling breaks from Fraser Bruce and Ollie Crow put them deep in Dorking territory before Jack Forrest made a typical break from 30m out to score.

Tom Meyer converted closing the gap to 20-47 after three minutes.

Kieran Tomlinson replaced Will Beer but it wasn’t long before the latter re-joined the game when scrum half Sam Myles was injured.

Dorking extended their lead with another converted try after ten minutes to lead 20-54.

With 16 minutes played Ollie Crow scored from 20m with Tom Meyer converting. This try came after sustained pressure from Raiders, 27-54.

Alex Havers joined the game for the final quarter with the Raiders’ team much changed after all the injuries.

The visitors’ final score came in the 20th minute of the half. The score was now 27-61 but the hosts still had the chance for a try bonus point.

Raiders developed several good attacking plays during this period of the game showing plenty of spirit and skill. They were rewarded with a try by Frank Taggart after fine interplay between forwards and backs. Tom Meyer converted, 34-61.

The home side almost had the final score of the match as the pack forced it’s way to the try line, but the defence just prevented Ben Featherstone from getting the touch down.

The Fox Inn Man of the Match was Rob Ure.

Scorers: Tries: Jake Rutherford, Jack Forrest, Ollie Crow, Frank Taggart. Con: Dillon Worsley, Tom Meyer (3). Pen: Dillon Worsley (2)

Raiders: Fraser Bruce, Harrison Dakin, Fin Glass, Ollie Crow, Dan Macadams, Ray Jardine, Rob Ure, Frank Taggart, Sam Myles, Jack Forrest, Will Beer, Bruno Perry, Max Boxall, Jake Rutherford, Dillon Worsley. Bench: Ben Featherstone, Alex Havers, Tom Meyer, K Tomlinson.

