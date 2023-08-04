Worthing Rowing Club are delighted to be holding the annual Worthing Regatta this Saturday.

The regatta consists of more than 20 races, featuring crews from all along the south coast, from Southsea and the Isle of Wight to Deal in Kent.

Racing begins at midday, and organisers hope to finish around 5pm.

Spectators will be welcome on the seafront

Worthing seafront will be ahive of activity on Saturday for the regatta

Races will be held between Worthing Pier and Splashpoint Leisure Centre, and all visiting crews and boats will be set up along the shoreline.

Worthing Rowing Club will be offering barbecue food as well as tea, coffee, cold drinks and cake throughout the afternoon.

The bar will be open in the clubhouse, and a Pimms Bar will be set up in the club courtyard.

Racing is held over a 2k course, with a turn at 1k.

The best place to watch is either at the 1k turn, or at the start line near the pier.

Founded in 1880, Worthing Rowing Club are located at Splashpoint, Marine Parade, Worthing, just a couple of minutes east of Worthing Pier.

As a coastal rowing club, the club cater for all rowers, whether they are experienced or completely new to the sport.

Although they predominately train at their clubhouse and race on the sea at Worthing, they also own river boats and train on the River Adur in the winter.

WRC are members of Coastal ARA (CARA), the Hants and Dorset ARA (H&DARA) as well as the national governing body, British Rowing.

In the summer months, members of WRC race at regattas along the south coast from Herne Bay in the east to Swanage in the west and the Isle of Wight, as well as at river events.