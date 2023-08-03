Worthing Sailing Club's Bugs Week gives children a week of sailing on Terras, Fevers and Fusion

More than 40 children took to the water during Worthing Sailing Club's annual Bugs Week, sailing on Terras, Fevers and Fusion.

Children of all sailing abilities, from novices working towards their RYA Youth Sailing Scheme syllabus to young assistant instructors, were on board. On the last day, as is Bugs tradition, the children all headed off on a long voyage from Worthing Sailing Club to East Preston and back.

Club member Tina Sparsis said: "What the children are helped to achieve in such a short space of time is truly incredible. They really all do feel like superheroes. Bugs instructors Andy and Liz, who are both lifelong avid sailors and have children in Bugs, organise the whole mammoth event In their spare time. Along with inviting Caitlin, a superb guest coach, they all delivered an incredible, fun, energetic programme for everyone involved. It really was something special to be part of.

"Bugs are the junior sailors at Worthing Sailing Club. They start at eight years of age and go up to 16-plus. Most go on to qualify for their AI and DI qualifications, making them fully-fledged Instructors. They have some outstanding junior sailors that go on to compete on a national and international level."

Bugs Club runs every Saturday throughout the season, from April to September. Enquiries to membersh[email protected] or telephone 01903 249956.

Josh and Tom Rawlings have just raced in the Dart 18 world championships in Bridlington and were placed 29th out of 141 youth boats on the start line, with first youth boat back in.

Tina said: "All the club members are very proud. This is the uniqueness of the club, it’s all hands on deck. It is all run completely by club members, everyone volunteers. Members are offered free training,so everyone can help with all aspects of running the club.

"This keeps membership costs down, making it accessible to more families and creates a wonderful family feel and community togetherness, as everyone depends on each other, all sharing their individual skills making sure everything is ship shape. The club community is always open to new members and the ones who do not know their port from their starboard soon pick it up, with everyone so eager to pass on this very special craft."

One of the club's many social events is the celebrated Bugs Club Party and this year's did not disappoint. With the theme set as Barbie and Ken, adults and children all dived in with their best attire, making it a fantastic end to a fantastic week.

