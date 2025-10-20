Worthing Seafront 10k: Grimes and Allan take honours at wind-hit race
The men’s winner was Rory Grimes from the Meon club, crossing the line in 36:43.
Paul Bernard was second and Matt Francis was third man home, both also recording sub 40-minute times.
The impressive Nicole Allan comfortably won the female race, coming third in the main race.
The Brighton Phoenix athlete’s time was 37:31, while Horsham runners Kate Owers and Jessica Goodrich completed the women’s podium placings.
The team award went to Worthing Hockey Club.
Full results are available on the MCC Promotions website – mccpromotions.com – and you can see coverage from the race in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.
See video of all the starters setting off in the video player at the top of this page.
