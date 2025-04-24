Worthing swim stars make waves for a great cause

By Matthew White
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 15:16 BST
Children from Drenched Mini Water Polo, Russell’s Swim School, and Worthing Swimming Club made a splash this month as they came together for Aquatic 2012 CIC’s inspiring initiative, "Swim For Swimming."

This event, organised by the not-for-profit Aquatic 2012 CIC, challenged confident young swimmers to hit target distances in the pool — all in the name of raising funds to support free or subsidised lessons for children who are falling short of national curriculum swimming standards.

Co-founder Russell Clough explained the motivation behind the event:

"We believe we're in a swimming crisis, and our new not-for-profit initiative aims to raise awareness, educate, inspire — and ultimately get more children learning to swim."

Aquatic 2012 CIC Co-Founders doing their bitAquatic 2012 CIC Co-Founders doing their bit
Aquatic 2012 CIC Co-Founders doing their bit

Over 40 enthusiastic participants took part, and thanks to their incredible efforts and community support, the event raised an impressive £2,850.

But the mission doesn’t stop there.

Aquatic 2012 CIC is already planning its next big splash — “Summer of Swimming”, a summer-long campaign of low-cost, high-quality intensive swimming and water polo classes designed to give even more children access to lifesaving water skills during the school holidays.

To learn more or get involved, visit: https://aquatic2012.org/

