Worthing swim stars make waves for a great cause
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This event, organised by the not-for-profit Aquatic 2012 CIC, challenged confident young swimmers to hit target distances in the pool — all in the name of raising funds to support free or subsidised lessons for children who are falling short of national curriculum swimming standards.
Co-founder Russell Clough explained the motivation behind the event:
"We believe we're in a swimming crisis, and our new not-for-profit initiative aims to raise awareness, educate, inspire — and ultimately get more children learning to swim."
Over 40 enthusiastic participants took part, and thanks to their incredible efforts and community support, the event raised an impressive £2,850.
But the mission doesn’t stop there.
Aquatic 2012 CIC is already planning its next big splash — “Summer of Swimming”, a summer-long campaign of low-cost, high-quality intensive swimming and water polo classes designed to give even more children access to lifesaving water skills during the school holidays.
To learn more or get involved, visit: https://aquatic2012.org/