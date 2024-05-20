Worthing swimmers secure place in national championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three swimmers from Worthing Swimming Club have qualified for the English national swimming championships following medal-winning performances at the South East regional event.

Myles Paul, 13, was first off the blocks winning two silver medals in the 100 meters and 200 metres freestyle events held at K2 in Crawley both in personal best times. He added a bronze to his medal haul in the 50 metre freestyle at a further event in Winchester.

Ella Wardle, 17, also made the winners’ podium at Winchester, winning the bronze medal in the 200 metre individual medley. Ella also reached the finals of the 50 backstroke and 50 breaststroke events.

Myles and Ella will both now compete in the England Nationals to be held in Sheffield in July. Myles will swim in the 100 metres and 200 metres freestyle and Ella in the 200 metres individual medley. They will be joined by Alfred Elliott, 15, who will swim in the 50 metres and 100 metre butterfly events.

Myles Paul.

Eight swimmers from Worthing reached the regional championships. Joe Boot, Jasper Smith, Emma Harkin, Hollie Wardle and Miki Nezhoda all competed against the best swimmers in the South East, with some excellent swims and personal best times achieved.

Chris Luesley, Head Coach at Worthing Swimming Club, said: “All our swimmers who competed at regionals produced some excellent swims and should be very proud of their achievements.

“Having three swimmers progress to the English nationals in one year is a first for the club and we can’t wait to see them in action. It is a testament to their hard work and commitment to training and to our team of dedicated coaches at the club.”

Worthing welcomes new swimmers and holds training sessions every day of the week at both Splashpoint and Windlesham House School, alongside land training delivered in partnership with the Sussex Performance Centre at Worthing College. The club also offers water polo and diving.