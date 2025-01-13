Worthing Table Tennis Club at Cadet British Clubs league

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Table Tennis Club participated in the Cadet British Clubs League, a club competition for those aged 15 and under which acts as a feeder competition to Youth British Clubs League and acts as a good social event for the players.

Worthing were able to enter three teams into the tournament in Horsham. The first team played in Division 1, the seconds in Division 2 and the thirds in Division 4.

The teams competing provided a challenge to each of Worthing’s sides.

The first team, made up of Hoy Wen Leung, John Girgis and Nathanael Craig, played only two games after a Jersey team dropped out. They ended up narrowly losing both of their games 4-5 after Byng Hall A and Horsham A both put up a good fight.

Nathanael managed to win four games, Hoy Wen three and John one from their 18 matches, putting up an impressive display of skill and determination.

Worthing twos, comprising Vincent Ridley, Ava and Evie Muggeridge and Ashley Almeida, started the day with a loss but gradually improved to convert their next two games into 5-4 and 7-2 wins.

Evie managed to win an impressive five games from her nine, Vincent managed to win three from six and Ashley and Ava managed two wins from six.

All players were playing at a much higher standard from their last cadet league and were able to put on a spectacular performance.

Worthing’s third – and youngest – team, made up of Jacob Hughes, Max Ching Yeung Lee, Noah Smith and Roscoe Hill, were enjoying their first cadet league appearance and all the players performed very impressively.

Jacob was able to continue his good form from the last one-star tournament and only lost one game. Roscoe also went the day with only one loss and both Max and Noah finished the day with a 50% win rate. The team managed two wins, one draw and one narrow loss.

All the results can be found on Cadet British Clubs League Horsham’s website at https://ncl-njl-horsham.ttleagues.com

This tournament provided valuable experience for the players. At the end, the players were all tired but had enjoyed it and were all generally pleased with their results.

Worthing will return soon, hoping to bring improved skills and match prowess.

Worthing Table Tennis Club offer over 20 sessions each week based at Bohunt School. These range from after-school clubs to adult beginners and advanced sessions in the evenings and over-50s on Saturdays - something for everyone.

To find our more visit www.worthingttc.co.uk or follow them on Facebook or Instagram – @WorthingTTC.