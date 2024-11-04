Worthing Table Tennis Club at Youth British Clubs League

The weekend of October 12 saw Worthing Table Tennis Club participating in Youth British Clubs league for the first time. Youth British Clubs League is the UK’s premier club competition for under 19s with entrants from across all the home nations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four players from the Club attended over the two day period which ran from 9.30am - 5pm on the Saturday and 8.30am to 3pm on the Sunday.

The competition started each day with a warmup where each team had 30 minutes in total. Play started with each team playing three teams in their division on the first day and two on the second. Scores were tallied up from over the weekend to provide the position in the league table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams competing provided a high standard of game which really pushed our members to play hard. We started with a loss of 4 - 2 but determination gave us the motivation to push on ending with one win, one draw and three losses,with us finishing 4th out of 6 on the first weekend.

Worthing Table Tennis Team

All results can be found on the BritishTable Tennis League’s website at https://british.ttleagues.com/league/2288/team/66656.

Whilst this was less than we had hoped for, for the competition provided us with invaluable experience, allowing us to see how others play and pick up ideas to help our own game. We also had time to socialise in the evenings and relax.

At the end of the weekend we came away tired but having enjoyed the time we had to play,compete and learn. We will be returning in February 2025 to play the second weekend, hoping to bring improved skills and match prowess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Table tennis is a great game to play. It’s enjoyable, teaches concentration, hand/eye coordination, stimulates mental alertness and develops mental acuity - all great for mental health!

Worthing Table Tennis Club offers over 20 sessions each week based at Bohunt School. These range from after school clubs to adult beginnersand advanced sessions in the evenings and Over 50s on Saturdays -something for everyone!

To find our more visit www.worthingttc.co.uk or follow us on Facebookor Instagram @WorthingTTCHope to see you there!Isaac Burgess