Worthing Thunder are mad for basketball’s return

A special pre-season event marks the return of basketball on Saturday evenings at Durrington Leisure Centre, aka The Thunderdome.

The second annual Thunder Madness evening! features shootouts and dunking to start the evening and gives fans the chance to get involved in the action.

There’s music and commentary throughout.

England's Orlan Jackman is one of Worthing's new recruits | Picture: Basketball England

Supporters will get the chance to meet the Thunder squad for the forthcoming 2022-23 season with plenty of opportunities for autographs and photos.

New faces for this year include Americans Ronald Blain and David Moya, Andre Arrisol, Ty Nsangu, and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winner Orlan Jackman, who will all be seen in Thunder colours for the first time.

Back involved are Ish Fontaine, Nick Ballone, Tom Ward and Naz Abu Ramadan.

Making his debut in a Thunder shirt will be Clayton Wright (son of Chris).

Coaching this year will be the ever popular Zaire Taylor who has retired from playing NBL Division 1 basketball to be the leader on the sidelines.

The main basketball action of the evening will be a challenge match between two Thunder sides, White v Grey.