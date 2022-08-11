Worthing Thunder welcome Commonwealth gold winner Jackman

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orlan Jackman, who has signed for Thunder this summer from Solent, was part of the England team who beat Australia in overtime to take Commonwealth gold.

Jackman is a player who knows the power of basketball on and off the court, having set up his own company that brings the sport into schools. The Worthing Thunder power forward represented Team England on the Gold Coast in 2018 and drew on those experiences in Birmingham this summer.

Londoner Jackman has also played in the US, Germany and Portugal alongside becoming an established figure in the British Basketball League. England won the Commonwealth Games' first gold in men's 3x3 basketball when Myles Hesson's overtime buzzer-beater sealed a 17-16 win over Australia.

Orlan Jackman of Worthing Thunder helped England win Commonwealth gold | Picture: Basketball England

It was a tense and capped a highly successful tournament for the hosts.

Meanwhile Jackman and his Thunder team-mates are preparing for the start of the new league season. There is a meet-the-players opportunity along with a Thunder Madness event at Worthing Leisure Centre on Saturday, September 3.

There will be a dunk contest and three-point shootout and the Thunder players will be split and will play against each other

Doors open at 5.30pm and tickets can be brought via the club’s website.

Fixture news for another busy and competitive season is expected soon.