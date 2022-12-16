Worthing town crier visits Worthing Judo Club as a Christmas surprise for judokas

Worthing Judo Club welcomed town crier Bob Smytherman as a Christmas treat for members.

The visit on Wednesday, December 14, was a surprise for the judokas, with more than 50 juniors and 20 seniors waiting on the mat.

Bob handed out Christmas presents and took the time to chat with parents and coaches while they all enjoyed festive mince pies and hot chocolate.

Chief instructor Chris Cooper, 5th Dan national coach, thanked Bob for taking the time in his busy schedule at this time of year to visit the club. He also thanked the parents, judokas and coaches for their continued support.

Worthing Judo Club welcomed town crier Bob Smytherman as a Christmas treat for members

Chris added: "The kids' faces were so happy. Worthing Judo Club is a friendly family club and is part of the All England Judo Federation. We welcome everyone from the ages of five years old upwards."

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman handed out Christmas presents to judokas

More than 50 juniors and 20 seniors were waiting on the mat as the town crier arrived