Worthing Wolves have tenpin take-off at Heathrow

By Community sport reporter
Published 31st May 2024, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Worthing Wolves have been among the honours at tenpin competitions again.

The team were competing at the YBC team challenge (South) at Airport Bowl at Heathrow, bowling against teams from across the south.

Teams from Dunstable, Farnborough and Guildford were among those taking part.

It was a great team effort.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Worthing Wolves at at the YBC team challenge at Airport Bowl at Heathrow | Submitted pictureWorthing Wolves at at the YBC team challenge at Airport Bowl at Heathrow | Submitted picture
Worthing Wolves at at the YBC team challenge at Airport Bowl at Heathrow | Submitted picture

The Worthing team of Lucy, Jessica, Kira, Sienna took second place overall in the U600 group and from the Worthing two teams, Max and Owen won the Group A Baker doubles.There were personal best games for Jessica with a score of 153 and Robert with a 201.

Worthing Wolves would love to see more youth members. If interested please email [email protected]

Related topics:Heathrow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.