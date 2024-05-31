Worthing Wolves have tenpin take-off at Heathrow
The team were competing at the YBC team challenge (South) at Airport Bowl at Heathrow, bowling against teams from across the south.
Teams from Dunstable, Farnborough and Guildford were among those taking part.
It was a great team effort.
The Worthing team of Lucy, Jessica, Kira, Sienna took second place overall in the U600 group and from the Worthing two teams, Max and Owen won the Group A Baker doubles.There were personal best games for Jessica with a score of 153 and Robert with a 201.
