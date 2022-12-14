Worthing's Senior Citizens Snooker Club chairman says fond farewell after 14 years

The chairman of Worthing's Senior Citizens Snooker Club has said a fond farewell after 14 years.

Tom Halpeney, 80, is having to give up snooker due to his health and as a result stood down as chairman of the long-standing snooker club.

He bade farewell at the annual Christmas hamper presentation, held at Slicks Sports & Bars, in the Montague Centre, on Tuesday, December 13.

Tom said: "First of all I would like to say farewell to all my snooker buddies and to Slicks. Having to give up due to health reasons after 14 years, handing over the reins to Nigel McAllister and Norman Dutnall.

Senior Citizens Snooker Club chairman Tom Halpeney, left, presents the hamper to Norman Dutnall

"I would like to say a special thank you to Linda Connor and Michael Doabe for the use of the club and looking after us every Tuesday with coffee, tea and biscuits, and donating the Christmas hamper."

The hamper competition is run like a league, which each member playing each other. Norman was this year's winner after winning all his matches.

The handicap competition started on October 20, with each game played over three frames, and a final, also played over three frames.

Tom joined the club at Connaught Leisure, where it was run for many years. He said he enjoyed the camaraderie and he would miss the weekly get-togethers.

