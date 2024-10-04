Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the first time in 20 years, WWE brings back it's Bad Blood live event 🥊

World Wrestling Entertainment’s latest premium live event takes place this weekend, with WWE Bad Blood (October 5 2024.)

The event sees the in-ring return of Roman Reigns, tagging with his former rival Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre escalate their heated rivalry in a “Hell In A Cell” match.

Here’s the storylines taking place so far you need to know, and how to watch the event in the United Kingdom on TV and online.

Longtime wrestling fans like myself are delighted that an old WWE pay-per-view has been given a new lease of life, with the return of WWE Bad Blood taking place this weekend.

The event, taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, marks a 20 year return for the show, having last taken place in 2004 with that year’s event headlined by current WWE COO of the company, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and current NXT creative mind “HBK” Shawn Michaels in a “Hell In A Cell Match.”

What is a “Hell in a Cell” match you ask? It’s a match fought inside a 20 foot tall cage with no disqualifications, no count outs and anything goes. You may have seen WWE legend Mick Foley, while portraying Mankind ,being thrown from the top of one by The Undertaker back at King of the Ring 1998 - a WWE clip that caught the attention of even the biggest wrestling cynics.

It’s a place where feuds usually end, and with both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre embroiled in a huge blood feud, which has seen the pair fight in a strap match (sounds exactly how it plays out), it’s a fitting place for them to hopefully put their rivalry to rest.

But what led to that feud between the two to end up in one of the most relentless structures in the wrestling world, and why is Cody Rhodes teaming with Roman Reigns against members of Reign’s own family?

There’s a lot we could go into, but here’s an abridged version of the storylines that are the focus of many fan’s attention heading into WWE Bad Blood 2024.

What are the big storylines heading into WWE Bad Blood 2024?

The bitter rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre reaches boiling point, as the pair square off inside the Hell in a Cell structure at WWE Bad Blood 2024. | WWE

Hell In A Cell: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's feud began at the Royal Rumble when McIntyre injured Punk’s tricep during elimination. While Punk recovered, McIntyre taunted him on social media, escalating tensions between the two.

Punk retaliated by interfering in McIntyre's major matches, including costing him a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity at WrestleMania XL and refusing to count the pinfall during Drew’s match in front of his home crowd in Scotland at Clash at the Castle 2024.

McIntyre finally scored a win over Punk at SummerSlam, but Punk got revenge at Bash in Berlin, defeating McIntyre in a brutal strap match and reclaiming a stolen bracelet with deep personal value. Following this, McIntyre viciously attacked Punk on Raw, breaking the bracelet and claiming to have ended Punk’s career. Raw GM Adam Pearce then announced that their rivalry would conclude with a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood, promising a decisive and violent showdown.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu)

Once bitter rivals, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns put aside their differences, for now, as they team up against Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu - members of Reigns' own family. | WWE

Cody Rhodes ended Roman Reigns' 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL, prompting Reigns to take a hiatus. Solo Sikoa took control of The Bloodline, ousting Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman, and bringing in Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu as part of the new Bloodline.

At SummerSlam, Rhodes defeated Sikoa with help from a returning Reigns, reigniting tensions. On the September 13 SmackDown, Rhodes retained his title in a steel cage match against Sikoa, though tensions persisted. This led to Sikoa and Fatu challenging Rhodes and Reigns to a tag team match at Bad Blood, which both reluctantly accepted.

Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (champion) vs Rhea Ripley (“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio hanging in a cage above the ring)

Can Rhea Ripley win back the Women's Championship she never lost against Liv Morgan now Dominik Mysterio is relegated to a shark cage above the ring? | WWE

You read that right - someone will be hanging over the ring in a shark cage. For good reason also, WWE fans will tell you.

At SummerSlam,Liv Morganretained her WWE Women’s World Championship by defeating Rhea Ripley, with an unexpected twist involving Ripley’s Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio’s accidental interference led to Ripley’s downfall, but the drama escalated further when Mysterio betrayed Ripley by kissing Morgan post-match, ending their on-screen partnership.

Ripley, along with Damian Priest, was subsequently excommunicated from Judgment Day by Finn Bálor. Bálor reformed the group with Mysterio, Morgan, JD McDonagh, and Carlito, solidifying Morgan’s new role as a heel alongside Mysterio.

At Bash in Berlin, Ripley and Priest, dubbed "The Terror Twins," faced Mysterio and Morgan in a mixed tag match and despite interference from Judgment Day, Ripley pinned Morgan, securing victory for her team. However, tensions escalated on the following Raw when Morgan attacked Ripley, injuring her leg.

The feud continued to intensify, leading to a rematch between Ripley and Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship at Bad Blood. To add even more tension, Dominik Mysterio would be suspended in a shark cage above the ring during their match, ensuring no direct interference from him while the two women battled to settle their score.

We hate Dominik Mysterio, so if you’re watching wrestling with friends for the first time and looking to boo someone, he’s your guy.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 - current match card

With one more episode of WWE Smackdown left to screen on TV, be weary that the card is subject to change. But currently, WWE Bad Blood 2024’s schedule of matches is as follows:

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu)

Hell In A Cell: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (champion) vs Rhea Ripley (Dominik Mysterio hanging in a cage to avoid interference)

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (champion) vs. Bayley

What time does WWE Bad Blood 2024 start in the United Kingdom?

It’s set to be an earlier start time for those of us in the United Kingdom, owing to the UFC (who are under the same TKO Group umbrella as the WWE) holding their UFC 307 event later that evening.

Which means it’s a nice, early (for UK wrestling fans) start time of 11pm BST, with build up taking place on the preshow around two hours before.

Where can I watch WWE Bad Blood 2024 on TV or online?

Those who have the WWE Network can watch the event live as part of your subscription to the service, but for those who don’t have the service you can order the PPV through TNT Box Office (through Sky or Discovery+) for £14.99.

Do you have predictions on who will walk out the victors at WWE Bad Blood 2024, or is this your first time watching a WWE event? Let us know your thoughts before the event takes place on October 5 2024 by leaving a comment down below.