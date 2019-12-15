Wyatt stars for England - Jordan and Archer hope to follow suit

Danni Wyatt had a successful week with England as they won 2-0 in their three-match series against Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur.

Sussex star Wyatt, who was in scintillating form after a strong Big Bash League campaign with Melbourne Renegades, started the series with a superb century, notching 110 as she top-scored in England’s innings of 284/6 with the visitors winning by 75 runs.

Wyatt only made six in the second one-day international, but England were still able to run out comfortable winners, winning by 127 runs, with the final match washed out, as the visitors claimed the series 2-0.

Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer had some good news as they were called up to England’s white-ball squads ahead of a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series in South Africa.

Archer is to be rested for the one-day series but is in the squad for the T20Is, with the selectors perhaps keeping an eye on the T20 World Cup in a year's time. Jordan meanwhile was called up to both squads, with the yorker specialist looking to carry on his strong form in an England shirt after a successful tour of New Zealand.

The one-day series will start on February 4 in Cape Town and the T20 series will start on February 12 in East London.

Travis Head was another Sharks player who had a successful week with their national team as Australia beat New Zealand by 296 runs in Perth. Head made a handy contribution of 56 in the Aussies first innings total of 416 before making just five runs in the second innings to continue a mixed vein of form for the South Australia batsman.

Delray Rawlins had another tough week with his country Bermuda as they suffered two defeats in their Cricket World Cup Challenge campaign which now leave them bottom of Group B.

Their first game of the week saw them take on Jersey, with Rawlins making 31 in a miserly total of 110 as Bermuda lost by six wickets before their second game saw them lose by five wickets to Italy with Rawlins making 22 and taking figures of 1-27.

Laurie Evans and Ravi Bopara faced off as the Bangladesh Premier League got under way. Evans, playing for Dhaka Platoon, made 13 in a total of 134/9 meanwhile, Bopara took figures of 1-15 as his side Rajshahi Royals romped to a nine-wicket win.

Evans’ Platoon were soon able to bounce back as they beat Comilla Warriors by 20 runs with Evans making 23. His third game of the week saw the Platoon continue their winning run, beating Sylhet Thunder by 23 runs, with Evans making 21.

In Bopara’s second game of the week, he again impressed with the ball as he took figures of 2-10 as well as a run-out as he helped bowl out Sylhet Thunder for 91 as the Royals made it two wins from two with an eight-wicket win.

David Wiese was in action - he was drafted in by Tshwane Spartans ahead of the backend of the Mzansi Super League, with the Spartans looking to qualify for the finals.

The South African was named man of the match in their qualifier versus Nelson Mandela Bay Giants as an all-round display saw him carry his side into the final, making 31 not out in his side’s total of 166/4 before taking figures of 3-30 from his allocation.