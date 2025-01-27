Year of running recognised in Hastings Runners' century of awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In recognition of outstanding achievement and commitment within Hastings Runners, close to 100 prizes and trophies were handed out by club officials

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s annual awards evening, held at the Hastings & St Leonards Angling Association on Marine Parade, recognised not just the fastest runners but also the most committed to the membership.

The night saw HR members dressed to impress rather than in the traditional green-and-black running tops, on a night when 84 collected participation trophies for having taken part in eight or more of the 22 races in the 2024 Club Championship calendar. Most of those has also volunteered to marshal at least one event, and many had also completed one or more marathons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highest points scorer across the 2024 Club Championship in the female competition was Claire Thomas, followed by Sarah Bendle and Sarah Stewart. Among the men, the new club chairman Ashley Vora was first, followed by Steven Hoath and Sam Evans.

Hastings Runners: most of the 20 Club Championship age category winners

There were also prizes for the age category winners. Leading senior female was Sarah Stewart, with the other categories and winners being FV35 Claire Thomas, FV40 Kelly Derosa, FV45 Sarah Bendle, FV50 Sue Hull, FV55 Jo French, FV60 Jan Young, FV65 Catherine Jones, FV70 Irene Kitson and V75: Sarah Marzaioli.

Ashley Vora was first in his senior male category while the other male category winners were as follows: MV35 Steven Hoath, MV40 Sam Davies, MV45 Ben Sallows, MV50 Pete Heasman, MV55 Darren Barzee, MV60 Martin Noakes, MV65 Robert White, MV70 Allan Payne and MV75 Steve Uzzell.

In addition, there were achiever and merit awards, chosen by the club coaches for a variety of reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collecting the female achiever award trophy was Lindsey Jones in recognition of countless improvements in her running times as well as joining the club’s coaching roster by qualifying as a run leader.

Hastings Runners most prestigious award, the Founders Trophy, went to the ever-popular Sue Mann

Mark Dunn received the male achiever award, who not only recorded a series of PBs, but played a key role in the Walk 2 Run programme and is now helping the graduates prepare for the Hastings Half Marathon.

Loud applause was granted to both and similar appreciation garnered by the seven recipients of the merit awards: Craig Weeks, Jacqueline Scott, Jo Fellows, Bob Dennis, Paul Lambert and Louise Weatherley.

Club president Eric Hardwick MBE initiated the new President’s Prize, presenting vouchers to the club’s first male and female finishers in the Hastings Half Marathon – the event he established in 1985 – Ashley Vora and Yolanda King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Marshall Alan Croucher handed the Marshalls Trophy to Craig Weeks. The Cross Country Award went to Jo Edwards. The Wilf Gaye Memorial Trophy (awarded to a runner who has demonstrated dogged persistence in the face of adversity) went to Allison Tanner.

Hastings Runners male champion, the club’s chairman Ashley Vora

The Endeavour Trophy (awarded to any member who has shown particular effort, commanding the respect of fellow members) went, for the third time, to coach Simon Linklater.

The final gong of the evening was the Founders Trophy, awarded for the most significant contribution to the club. There could be only one winner: regular coach – including the Walk 2 Run and Half Marathon training, one of HR’s Mental Health Champions, the new cross country captain and former vice-chair, Susan Mann.

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit hastingsrunners.co.uk