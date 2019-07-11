You can watch Sussex star Jofra Archer in World Cup final on Channel 4 after deal with Sky

England’s Cricket World Cup Final will be shown free to air after Channel 4 and Sky struck a deal to make the match available to the nation.

The partnership comes after England beat Australia to secure a place in the final this Sunday (14 July) where they will face New Zealand at Lord’s. And Sussex's Jofra Archer put in a superb bowling display to help England on their way.

Free to air coverage of the final will be shown on Channel 4 and More 4. Live coverage will also air on Sky Sports, which holds the UK broadcast rights of live coverage of the Cricket World Cup.

Sunday also sees live free to air coverage of the Formula 1 British GP on Channel 4 - the only live free to air Grand Prix to be shown this season after a separate partnership was agreed with Sky.

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon said: “This is fantastic news for cricket fans and the nation.

“This Sunday is a massive day for British sport with England tantalisingly close to lifting the Cricket World Cup for the first time and Lewis Hamilton setting his sights on his seventh season win at Silverstone – all live on Channel 4.

“The big winners of this strong partnership between Channel 4 and Sky are sports fans and viewers who want to come together for these big sporting occasions.”

Sky UK and Ireland Chief Executive Stephen van Rooyen said: “England in the Final on home soil is a huge moment for sport in this country and we are proud to be the host broadcaster.

“Thanks to our strong relationship with Channel 4, we are partnering to make the game available to everyone, so the whole country can get behind England, and be part of a special national sporting event.”

Channel 4 will carry Sky’s coverage of the cricket final from 9am. Cricket coverage moves to More 4 at 1.15pm while the British Grand Prix airs on Channel 4 with the cricket returning to Channel 4 after the race has finished.

Live coverage from Lord’s will also be available on Sky One.