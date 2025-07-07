Young athletes' great performance on the South Coast

-

Friday saw a smaller than usual team of under 15s venture to Brighton for the third Sussex U15's League at Withdean Stadium. Aiden Larkin representing the boys in the 1500m had a standout race, knocking over 6 seconds off his previous time to finish in 3rd place in 4:36.02.

In the 1500m for the girls Kitty Morgan ran 5:11.8 to come 3rd in the A string, with Amelia Skelton coming second in the B string with a time of 5:15. The 800m A string was won by Isabella Buchanan in an outstanding time of 2:15.9, Florence Tewksbury won the B string with a new PB of over 2 seconds in 2:25, Olivia Collins also raced the 800m in a time of 2:38. Antalia Cole took on the 300m and finished 3rd with time of 42.9s, Kaite Cole ran the 200m in 29.1s finishing in 6th place. Both Olivia Henham and Sophie Smith raced the 100m coming 1st in their strings, Olivia in the A string secured a time of 13.2s in an excitingly close race, so much so they couldn't split the difference and was awarded equal 1st, Sophie in the B string ran 13.8s to secure the win. Olivia and Katie went on to compete in the long jump Olivia jumping 4.16m with Katie 3.81m. The HY girls relay team of Sophie, Katie, Olivia and Antalia smashed the 4 X 100m in a time of 53s to gain first place. Katie Cole raced in the 100m coming in at 14.2s.

Beth Wilson competed on Saturday at the Lewes Pole Vault open, after being so close on several occasions this season, Beth finally cleared 3m to her delight on her first attempt. Clearly this achievement spurred her on and she cleared 3.10m on her third attempt to secure another PB. Absolutely elated as this has given her a qualifying height for the National Championships, testament to how hard work and perseverance pays off!

Five of our HY AC's U13 athletes have been selected to represent Sussex at the Intercounties at Walton-on-Thames on 3rd August, a huge congratulations to Jessica Wilson, Tera Buckland, Brianna Ripley, Henry Sully and Arthur Pocock, we can't wait to see how you get on!

On Sunday, 7 members of the HY Team ran the Bewl 5 and 15 miler race. In the 15 miler, 415 runners took to the reservoir route in tough conditions.

Stephen Gates came 6th overall with a time of 1:39.19, Nicky Stiles came 23rd with a time of 1:52.09, Ivy Buckland took 6th lady coming in 44th with a time of 1:58.04, Maria Mitchel took 168th place with a time of 2:25.14, Susan Dunn smashed the course with a time of 2:31.54 coming in 205th place, Paige Wise showed great athleticism coming in 233rd place with a time of 2:36.57 and Jason Johnstone showed his long distance endurance with a time of 3:04.48 coming in 349th. Rosie McSweeney came 376th with a time of 3:14.34.

At the Rye 5k and 10k on Friday many of the HY Team gave a great display of running. Amy Dixon smashed the 10k coming 4th place out of 100 runners, securing a time of 38.39. The 5k saw 57 runners take to the course, Zion Okojie came an amazing 1st place with a time of 18.06 and Scarlett Dixon came 5th with a time of 19.11.

The Luna Trail 10k took place around Eridge Park on Saturday, Deb Read and John Waterhouse were out representing HY. John crossed the line in 1:09.45 and Deb came in 1:08.

