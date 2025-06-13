High jump action at Crawley for Chichester's Poppy Alden

A squad of 20 of Chichester’s under-13s and under-11s travelled to Crawley for the Sussex track and field championships.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As usual the standard across the board was high with Brighton and host club Crawley in expected dominant form.

In this company, Chichester acquitted themselves well, no more so than in the boys’ hurdles where Isaac Page and Harry Tice repeated their performance from the match at Poole the previous weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this occasion they both improved their personal bests with Page winning gold in 13.16 seconds and Tice silver in 13.51.

Chichester duo Harry Tice and Isaac Page in hurdling action

Later in the meeting Page was just edged into silver in the high jump on countback, jumping the same height as the winner at 1m 40, but only on the third attempt.

Page was just outside the medals in the long jump with 4.33m while in the 1500m Chichester produced three good performances.

Nathaniel Jolly was timed at 5.14.4min, backing up his run at the Trundle View race three days earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile in the girls’ race Emmy Pemberton scooped bronze wiith a time of 5.25.6, just in front of clubmate Amelie Adams who finished 4th in 5.28.9.

Chichester colours to the fore, with Alfie Luxford and Nathaniel Jolly in action

There was a large number of personal bests from the rest of the under-13s with special mention going to Poppy Alden who cleared a height of 2m in the pole vault in her first season at the event, a heght which gets her into the UK national rankings and a place in the club’s history as the first under-13 girl to tackle this event in competition.

The six under-11s at Crawley had a different challenge with all competitors having to tackle a long jump, sprint, howler throw and 600m with Chichester top girl and boy Mollie Matthews and Lars Routledge both finishing well up among the 50 athletes.

We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.

Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/