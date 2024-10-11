Young, distinguished darts player gives back to the next crop of talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

16-year-old Davie Duval is a semi-professional darts player from Bexhill. He’s used his status as a semi-professional to help young darts players, new to the sport, to develop their ability.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After playing darts for the first time during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2021, Davie discovered that this was the sport for him after realising his natural aptitude after he scored 140 from his first three darts. Encouraged by this start, he decided to practice more against his dad during the lockdown and then first competed in January of 2023. Since then, he’s grown from strength to strength entering multiple competitions and tournaments.

Commenting on the proudest moment of his career to date, Davie said: “My biggest win so far would be the Southern Youth Championship held in Berkshire in July 2024. I was 2-0 down and I knew I had to pull something out of the bag fast. I used all my grit and determination to fight back, and I won the final 3-2.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being a semi-professional player, he receives more opportunities than before. “I have sponsorship deals now and people recognise me for my darting abilities. It’s crazy.”

Davie Duval with his donated dart boards at the Bexhill College Darts Enrichment Club

Now, Davie is using his experience to encourage newcomers to the sport. “I have given two dartboards and a surround light to the Darts Enrichment Club at Bexhill College. I also offer tips to the other students on how to improve their abilities. I find that they benefit a lot from this as I was in their position back in 2021. If you have the determination to succeed like I have, you can and will always get better.”

The Darts Enrichment Club allows the students at Bexhill College to make new social connections and develop new skills. They will all be cheering on Davie when he participates in his next tournament.