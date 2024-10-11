Young, distinguished darts player gives back to the next crop of talent

By Tom Gater
Contributor
Published 11th Oct 2024, 10:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
16-year-old Davie Duval is a semi-professional darts player from Bexhill. He’s used his status as a semi-professional to help young darts players, new to the sport, to develop their ability.

After playing darts for the first time during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2021, Davie discovered that this was the sport for him after realising his natural aptitude after he scored 140 from his first three darts. Encouraged by this start, he decided to practice more against his dad during the lockdown and then first competed in January of 2023. Since then, he’s grown from strength to strength entering multiple competitions and tournaments.

Commenting on the proudest moment of his career to date, Davie said: “My biggest win so far would be the Southern Youth Championship held in Berkshire in July 2024. I was 2-0 down and I knew I had to pull something out of the bag fast. I used all my grit and determination to fight back, and I won the final 3-2.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Being a semi-professional player, he receives more opportunities than before. “I have sponsorship deals now and people recognise me for my darting abilities. It’s crazy.”

Davie Duval with his donated dart boards at the Bexhill College Darts Enrichment ClubDavie Duval with his donated dart boards at the Bexhill College Darts Enrichment Club
Davie Duval with his donated dart boards at the Bexhill College Darts Enrichment Club

Now, Davie is using his experience to encourage newcomers to the sport. “I have given two dartboards and a surround light to the Darts Enrichment Club at Bexhill College. I also offer tips to the other students on how to improve their abilities. I find that they benefit a lot from this as I was in their position back in 2021. If you have the determination to succeed like I have, you can and will always get better.”

The Darts Enrichment Club allows the students at Bexhill College to make new social connections and develop new skills. They will all be cheering on Davie when he participates in his next tournament.

Related topics:Bexhill

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice