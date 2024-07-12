Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne athletes made a big contribution to a successful Sussex performance at the Youth Development League for U17 and U20s held in Carshalton.

Having won their first match at Lewes and finishing fourth in the second match, the team, largely made up of Eastbourne Rovers and Lewes AC athletes, were second in the final match of the season. This clinched second overall in their division, the best position by Sussex for some years.

In the U20 age group, Fintan Pearce and Ben Brown had wins in the 800m (2:07.1) and 1500m (4:23.0), with Brown also gaining maximum points in the 800m B race.

Sophie Hutchison ran an excellent PB of 28.7 for third in the 200m A race and also gained good points with second in the 400m B race. Zoe Wright was third in the Triple Jump (9.40m).

Ben, Honest, Oscar and Ethan ran well for Eastbourne Rovers and the Sussex team at the YDL | Submitted picture

Fintan, Sophie and Zoe were all in the maximum scoring mixed 4x400 team.

In the U17 age group, Oscar Mizen was second in the 400m A (54.2), won the 200m B (23.8, in the U20 race), and was second in the javelin (PB of 33.19).

Honest Chinengundu was fourth in the 100m A (12.0) and third in the 200m A (23.6) where he also ran against older competitors in the U20s.

Ethan Howcroft took second in the 100m B (11.9) and fourth in the 200m A (24.7). Josie Usher was third in the 200m A (28.2) and in the 100m B, plus second in the high jump.

HY AC's U13s and U11s at the Sussex League | Submitted picture

Katy Brown stepped up to the A shot and was third with 7.03m, then went on to win the B javelin. Freda Pearce, another U17 competing in the U20 group, won the B 1500m. She and Katy joined specialist sprinters to make up a 4x100 team who saw Josie Usher running a strong last leg to bring them home thrd (57.5).

The men’s 4x100m team of Oscar, Ethan and Honest were a runner short so ran in the U20 race to enable Ben Brown to stand in – and they were delighted to come away with a win.

Team spirit is building in this team where many athletes have been juggling exams, coursework and part-time work commitments with training and competition.

The Lewes-Eastbourne partnership, with a few athletes from Worthing and Haywards Heath, enables Sussex to have a strong presence in the YDL and provides valuable experience.

HY AC

HY AC were well represented at the latest Under-11 and Under-13 Sussex League fixture.

For the U13s, Izabella Fitz-Hugh and Elsie Harmer ran in the girls’ 75m in 11.6 and 13.8sec respectively.

In the 600m Amelia Skelton placed third in 1:53.8 in the A race with Mia Lennard first in the B race in 1:52.3. Francesca Tarrant was non-scoring in 2.02.4.

In the 1000m Tera Buckland ran 3.37.9 and Jessica Wilson 3.42 with Alyssa Cornford third in the 70m hurdles in 15.5. Francesca completed the high jump in 1.15m with Jessica Wilson second in the long jump in 3.48.

In the shotput Izabella Fitz Hugh threw 4.95m with Alyssa 4.75m. In the discus Elsie Harmer threw 12.81m with Amelia Skelton second in the javelin in 10.98m.

For the boys, Noah Mayhew ran 3:29.5 in the 1000m and was third in the long jump in 3.65m. Henry Sully timed 1:49.8m in the 600m and was third in the shotput in 5.71m.

For the U11s, Michael Mansell competed in the long jump (2.94m) and 600m (2.00.7). Sophia Tarrant and Evelyn Cornford ran the 75m and 600m in 12.1 and 2:19.6 and 12.3 and 2.19.

At HY AC's club championship mile race, the kids went first with Isabella Buchanan winning and setting a new U15 female record in 5:04. Zion Okojie took the honours for first male and took an U!% boys’ record in 5.12.6.

Spencer Bushell was second male, setting an U17 men’s record in 5:26.1, Aiden Larkin was third male in 5:27.1, Florence Tewkesbury 2nd female in 5:40.6, Antalia Cole 3rd in 5:47.7, Daisy Welch 5:54, Olivia Collins 6.01 and Sophie Smith 6:14.8.

In the men’s race Jason Wren won in 5:03, Nathan Bible was second in 5:05.2, Nicky Stiles third in 5:22.3, Todd Fitz-Hugh ran 5:26.5, Harry Hammond 5:30.2, David Holland 5:31.9, Terry Puxty secured a new club male V50 record in 5:36.3, Jimmy Sladden 5:39.1, Matthew Harmer 6:15, Chris Castleman 6:28.4 (Men's V60 Record), Paul Jenner 6:51.3 (men’s V55 record).

In the women’s race Amy Dixon was first home with a new V40 club record in 5:33.2, Carly Hopkins 2nd in 5:52.9, Ivy Buckland 3rd (club V35 record) in 6:00.3, Deb Read 6:43.1, Tina Wren 6:55.6 (V55 record), Sonnii Pine 7:01.9 and Lisa Buchanan 7:51.3

Beth Wilson competed in an invitation only Pole Vault competition in Lewes. She cleared 2.35m setting a new PB and club record.

She came close at 2.45m just missing the qualifying height for the England Athletics championships.

At the Rye 10k David Mayes was sixth in 38:15, Amy Dixon was first lady and 7th in 38:24, Tina Wren 38th in 49:24. In the kids’ race Scarlett Dixon won in 3:33, Edward Dixon 3rd in 3:47, Sienna Dixon 6th in 5:43.

In an U13 track and field championship and U11 quads event, Amelia Skelton, Tera Buckland, Mia Lennard, Jessica Wilson, Henry Sully, Noah Mayhew. Benji Pocock, Arthur Pocock, Cody Mansell, Michael Mansell all took partand turned in some excellent performances.