Young Eastbourne Rovers athletes compete for Sussex

James Jewell (U20) kept in with the bunch in his 1500m and on hearing the bell pulled away to win the ‘A’ string with a clear margin in 4.21.62. Fintan Pearce (U17) clinched a win in the ‘B’ string of the under-17 age group in 4.56.94.

Sophie Hutchison’s training is now producing the results she deserves. She found her rhythm in the 400m hurdles to cross the line in first place in a personal best of 81.42. Sophie followed this with a PB of 68.04 in the 400m flat.

After a string of good performances in the 200m, Caitlyn Spencer moved up an age group to compete against U20’s to push herself further, so was pleased as she sprinted into 3rd place in 27.1sec.

Eastbourne Rovers youngsters in their Sussex colours

James Stephen, normally a 1500m athlete, was looking for some speed work so lined up for the U20 400m. He gradually increased his pace to finish with a 59 sec lap. After a busy week of racing he then gained points for the team in the 800m.

In her first outing for the club Maisie Tarrant did not disappoint as she equalled her best times in the sprints, coming 4th in the 100m, 8th in the 200m and ran a strong leg in the relay.

Thomas Chaffey was unlucky not to shave more off his best 100m time but gained valuable experience racing against top athletes.