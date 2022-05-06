Young Hastings athletes on track for glory

Their programme of ‘Kids Train For Free’ is starting to reap rewards as HY’s youngsters have gone from fun runners to serious contenders in a short space of time.

On Friday evening the kids kicked off the weekend as they took on the Eastbourne Sussex Young Athletes League.

This was a track and field meeting, a first of its kind for the HY kids, and they all fared extremely well, coming third in the overall medal table with a points tally of 81 points, beating stallwarts such as Lewes and Phoenix, and being beaten by only Brighton and Hove, and Eastbourne Harriers.

This was despite being disqualified from the 4x100m relay for coming out of lane. A range of events from 100m to 1500m, the long jump to hurdles and the throws were tried.

Some of the young HY athletes had never tried some of these events, so head coach Terry Skelton set up a night for all the children to get a feel of what event they would like to participate in, and some surprised themselves with how skilled they were at some. The kids worked as a team and tried their best at every event they took on.

Fine performances on track were shown by Antalya Cole among others and Isabella Buchanan won her event.

Star of the show was Alfie Gannon (pictured on the back page) who courtesy of some fundraising has acquired new running blades as an alternative to his prosthetic legs. Alfie got to enter some events and did an amazingly. He joined for the team relay and tried shot pot.

Sponsors of Alfie’s blades are Triangle and Purdue Performance, an online coaching programme for running set up by HY member Adam Clarke and GB athlete Charlotte Purdue, and Charity for Kids.

The adults were also in action at the weekend as London played host to the famous Vitality 10k on bank holiday Monday. Three HY athletes made the journey to the capital for a run around some of London’s most famous landmarks.

Fiona Norman Brown carved out yet another pb time of 44:11, while Chloe Newman finished in 50:13, Sonnii Pine continued her rapid improvement in 51.37.

Sonnii said: “I was aiming for sub 54 minutes, but hoping for 52 something so I’m super made up with my finish time. I did the Westminster Mile with my daughter Kitty the day previous and she did amazingly to finish in 6.56 and I managed 7.11.”

Head coach Terry Skelton reflected on the club’s busy weekend.

“The Kids Run Free campaign is something we are all particularly proud of now we are producing athletes who are performing at top levels, at a quicker rate than anyone expected – true testiment to the campaign but more so the young athletes dedication to their training.

“Keep an eye out for Isabella Buchanan as she is going a long way in this sport. We are all so pleased to see Alfie competing at this level too.”

HASTINGS RUNNERS

There was a magnificent turnout for Hastings Runners’ spring 5k, with 76 taking part in the evening seafront race despite chilly conditions.

The out and back course from Grosvenor Gardens was diverted via Bottle Alley after a last minute switch, owing to a traffic accident which caused the top prom to be blocked.

There was another tremendous run from star junior Finlay Goodman (aged 13) who coasted home in 16.58, nearly a minute clear of runner up Ashley Vora, followed in by Adam Weller in 3rd and Finlay’s dad Mark in 4th.

And there was an excellent run by 8th-placed Zoe Fairclough in 20.11, first lady home.

Fifth-placed Kieran Price took the male vets’ prize, while the evergreen Sally Grainger claimed the ladies’ vet award.

Club chairman Nick Brown said: “It was very encouraging to see 18 runners taking part in their first club race. Many thanks to race director Nick Webb, chief marshal Alan Croucher and the rest of the volunteers.”

Debut runners were juniors Amy & Sophie Ashby, Lewis Betts, Romey Jondorf; and adults Klare Beecroft, Sean Dwyer, David Fairclough, Joanne Fellows, Nathan Godden, Sue Hull, Stephen Ingram, Nathan Jondorf, Ben Kempner, Matthew Miller, Phil Morris, Mark Storey, Adam Weller and Tamsin West.