Youngster Higgins stars as Eastbourne Borough go top of table tennis league

Liam Higgins of Eastbourne Borough

It was another good week in the Eastbourne Table Tennis League – with some close games.

There were only two matches in Division 1 but with Ministries A unable to play due to a postponement, Eastbourne Borough A (Kellaway 3, Gorridge 3 and Higgins 3) were able to go top with a 10-0 win over newly promoted Polegate B (J. Wright, A. Chumbley and Perrin).

The star of the show was 11-year-old Liam Higgins making his debut in the Eastbourne League. Liam won all his three singles and a shared win in the doubles. Liam is possibly the youngest player to win a maximum in 45 years.

On an adjacent table Polegate A (Panayi 3, Gorokhov 2 and Macwana 2) had little trouble in winning 8-2 against Boro C (Chapman 1, Ellis 1 and King).

Although still top of Division 2, Boro D (Laing 2, Watson 1 and Shearing) lost their 100% record by losing 4-6 at Polegate C (Ratkiewicz 3, Thompson 2 and Tran1).

Second-placed Bishopstone B (Bailey 3, Littley and Holmes) lost their unbeaten record at the same venue also losing 4-6 against Polegate D (Bowers 2, Naveed 2 and Stuart 2).

Ministries B (Gould 2, A. Edwards 2 and Knights 1) are still in third place after their 6-4 win over St. Michaels A (Ridley 3, Sanders 1 and Lance). Boro E (Warner 3, Gregory 3 and Backler 1) had a comfortable 8-2 win against Willingdon Stoolball (Phillips 1, Blunt 1 and M. Whibley).

In Division 3 second placed Bishopstone C (Collis 3, Cheshire 3 and Holmes 1) maintained their 100% record in this previously postponed match by winning 8-2 against leaders Hailsham A (Widd 1, Mountfield 1 and Brewer).

However, a weakened Bishopstone C (Bishop 2, Cheshire 2 and Dyer) managed to keep their unbeaten record by winning the doubles to force a draw against third placed Polegate E (D. Chumbley 3, K. Edwards 1 and L. Wright).

St. Michaels B (Owston 2, Lewis 2 and N. Burman 1) had an excellent 6-4 win at Ministries' E (Bates 3, Srok and Jeffreys). Ministries C (Card 3, Shrivastava 3 and Vvedensky 2) hand a welcome win over Hailsham B (Woodhams 1, Rose and Cowderoy).