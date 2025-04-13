Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Easter Saturday sees the start of the outdoor bowls season in Worthing and beyond.

Several hundred eager beavers will champing at the bit to get back out on the greens to play the game much enjoyed in the summer months, none more so than the bowlers at Goring Manor BC.

Goring Manor, tucked away in Field Place at Durrington, offers the opportunity for young and old to get out into the fresh air in very convivial surroundings.

Bowls, generally provides excellent cardio-vascular exercise for all who take part. It offers the opportunity to meet people and make new friends.

Goring Manor Bowls Club members - happy to be back on the green

Goring Manor is a mixed club which caters for all levels of bowler. With teams in the West Sussex Bowls League for men, Ladies Top Club and Worthing-centred mixed Stracey and Brodie leagues, every level of competition is covered.

Those not ready for competitive matches or those who just want to take part in friendly matches against other clubs in the area are also catered for.

If you are interested in finding out more about Goring Manor Bowls Club, ring Chris on 07516 521195 to arrange to meet at the green.