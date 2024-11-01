Paralympians named as finalists in the Sussex Sport and Physical Activity Awards 2024

Three Paralympians have been named as finalists in this year’s Sussex Sport & Physical Activity Awards.

The awards, which consist of nine categories, celebrate the people who are getting Sussex moving through sport and physical activity.

Anthony Statham, interim CEO of Active Sussex, said: "The quality of entries blew us away, and the judges had a tough time whittling the nominations down to the finalists we have announced today.

"There is so much incredible work going on in Sussex to help get residents moving more, and both the nominees and the finalists are testament to this.

Bly Twomey at Paris 2024. Picture by Tom Jenkins

"We look forward to seeing all the finalists at the awards ceremony later this month."

This year, the Sports Personality of the Year award saw many outstanding entries, including Olympic and Paralympic athletes from Sussex.

Ultimately, the three finalists are all Paralympians: British Paralympic wheelchair athlete David Weir CBE, cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy, who clinched Ireland’s first gold medal of the Paris Paralympic Games, and double bronze medallist and table tennis champion Bly Twomey.

Active School of the Year looks at how schools go above and beyond to encourage pupils to move more. The finalists are Little Common School in Little Common, Goldstone Primary School in Brighton, and Leechpool Primary School in Horsham.

For the second year running, the Environmental Sustainability Award emphasises the importance of the sector reducing its environmental impact and advocating this crucial area of work to others.

This year, the finalists are Shoreham Football Club, Lewes Football Club, and 5 Ways Netball Club.

Another category running for the second time is the Rising Star Award, with two finalists from DanceHub - Jade Hand and Lauren Parrott - and Curtis Leonard, from South Coast Sports Coaching.

Rix & Kay Solicitors LLP sponsors the Inclusion & Diversity Award. Unusually, there are four finalists due to identical scores. The finalists are South Coast Sports Coaching, Lifecentre, Freedom Leisure, and Parable Dance.

For the third year running, the Health Improvement Award is being presented. This category is for an individual or small team that has taken action to address health inequalities.

This year, the finalists are the Active Hastings Adult Weight Management Team (Heidi Tambeh, Paul McCleery, Linda Wallace), Dwayne Clevett from Cancer United, and the Active Hastings PCN Project Team (Jas Gray, Sarah Ruusuvuori, Emma Bailey).

The Unsung Hero Award, formerly known as the Volunteer of the Year, recognises a volunteer who is the lifeblood of their club or community.

The finalists are Scott Clarke from Eastbourne Edge Inline Hockey Club, Matt Coyne from Saltdean Swim and Surf Club and RunPals, and Kimberlee Cole from Breatheasy Eastbourne.

The three finalists for the Community Impact Award are the FMG Project, The Y.E.S. Project, and the Brighton Table Tennis Club (HAF Programme).

Finally, Tim Brown from Eastbourne Borough Football Club, Ricardo Magee Atxukarro from Brighton & Hove City Council, and Joanna Meacher from Uckfield College are the finalists for the Outstanding Contribution to Sport & Physical Activity Award.

The awards will be held on Thursday, November 28, from 6.30pm at The 1st Central County Ground, Sussex County Cricket Club, Hove.

Bookings for tickets can be made here: www.activesussex.org/events-and-networks/sussex-sport-and-physical-activity-awards/tickets/