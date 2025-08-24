Park’s new bowlers have mixed success

Horsham Park Bowls Club new members had mixed success in their latest matches.

Against Handcross Bryony Wood, Sheila Howard and new bowler Stephen Uwin, they had a difficult game

In Park’s home game against Storrington. they won on one rink but went down on the other three to lose overall by 16 shots, 62-78, slightly better than when they played Storrington last year.

Park’s top rink was Alan Setchell, with Josie Allen and new bowler, Harry Bailey. They won 28-14, a great effort.

Bryony Wood, Sheila Howard and Julie Stone had a good start but lost 13-16. Terry Crispin, Angela Spurr and Marie Davies went down 13-20 by the finish.

David Clifton with Lorena Daane and David Peters/Ian Holmes, who played half a game each, came up against the Storrington Captain’s strong team, and lost 8-28.

In Park’s friendly at Handcross they only won on one of the three rinks and went down overall by 42-53.

Park’s top and only winning rink, skipped by David Clifton who with Lorena Daane and Terry Crispin, started slowly but ran out 18-16 winners.

Bryony Wood, Sheila Howard and new bowler, Stephen Uwin, had a difficult game, losing 10-15.

Alan Setchell, Josie Allen and David Dunnington had a good start but lost 14-22