Park’s new members in another close win

Horsham Park Bowls had a narrow victory over Handcross last Sunday, 63-61. They had three new members in the team, and all played well to score another tight win. Top rink was Dave Clifton’s, with Marie Davies and Lorena Daane, who scored a fine 25-11. They started quietly, and at half way, were drawing 9-9. Then after scoring a three, they were unbeaten until the final end.

Parks other winning rink was Alan Setchell, with Josie Allen and Sheila Howard. They started well and were 9-3 up at half way. Handcross then put up some long jacks, that worked well for them to bring them up to 10-9 down. Park then scored well, with some good play from all, to finish with a 16-10 win. The last end was particularly exciting, with Handcross lying five up before the skips played. Parks first wood reduced this to two, and then their final wood of the match pinched it to score a vital one point. New member Terry Crispin was skip with another new member Mel Watson and Ian Holmes and they had a match that was close throughout, ending in 16-16 draw. Bryony Woods team, with new member Julie Stone and Farron Calver, had strong opposition, and were behind from the start finishing 6-24 down.

Earlier in the week, Park’s match against Horsham, known as the ‘Town Challenge’ resulted in a clear 76-51 victory for Horsham. Park’s best rink was the team of David Clifton, Graham Roots, new member Mel Watson and John Leadbetter. They started slowly, and were 5-13 down after twelve ends. With a storming finish, winning all the last six ends, they finished at 15-13. Parks next best result was a 14-14 draw for the team of Alan Setchell, Norma Covey, Sheila Howard and Lorena Danne. They were well ahead at half way, but Horsham scored a four and a three in the last half to close up the match. Elsewhere, Bryony Wood’s team were always behind in their match, finishing 13-18 down. Peter Chesser’s team had a tough time, going down 9-31. After a close start, Horsham ran away with it, scoring fives and a six in the second half