Passes all round for karate students from the Parchment Trust

Last week 19 students from The Parchment Trust Graded for their Red Belt at Hastings Kickboxing Academy.

Members of the Parchment Trust have been attending weekly classes at HKA since March. They have all made fantastic progress, improving their fitness, balance and co-ordination, increasing their concentration levels all alongside learning the basic techniques in Kickboxing. Each session they give their all and enjoy each session.

Instructors Jenny Fry and Stella Cooper said: “Its been an incredible journey watching how these students have grown and developed. It was such a joy watching them Grade and seeing how happy everyone was when they passed.”

