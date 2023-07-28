NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Passes all round for kickboxing students from the Parchment Trust

Last week 19 students from The Parchment Trust Graded for their Red Belt at Hastings Kickboxing Academy.
By carl denneContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 08:36 BST

Members of the Parchment Trust have been attending weekly classes at HKA since March. They have all made fantastic progress, improving their fitness, balance and co-ordination, increasing their concentration levels all alongside learning the basic techniques in Kickboxing. Each session they give their all and enjoy each session.

Instructors Jenny Fry and Stella Cooper said: “Its been an incredible journey watching how these students have grown and developed. It was such a joy watching them Grade and seeing how happy everyone was when they passed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you would like any further information about kickboxing or K1/Muay Thai classes available at HKA please contact the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected]