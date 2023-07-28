Passes all round for kickboxing students from the Parchment Trust

Members of the Parchment Trust have been attending weekly classes at HKA since March. They have all made fantastic progress, improving their fitness, balance and co-ordination, increasing their concentration levels all alongside learning the basic techniques in Kickboxing. Each session they give their all and enjoy each session.
Instructors Jenny Fry and Stella Cooper said: “Its been an incredible journey watching how these students have grown and developed. It was such a joy watching them Grade and seeing how happy everyone was when they passed.”
If you would like any further information about kickboxing or K1/Muay Thai classes available at HKA please contact the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected]