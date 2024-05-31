Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pauline Godwin is the latest winner in an inititiave in which we have teamed up with the LTA to reward Eastbourne-area heroes for their work with free tickets to the town’s international tennis week.

This year marks 50 years since the first pro-tour level tournament took place in the town. To mark this special occasion and the 150th anniversary of Devonshire Park, the LTA is giving away 50 free tickets (25 pairs) to deserving members of the community – and Pauline is the latest winner declared by the LTA.

Dr Alison Godwin wrote: "I would like to nominate my mum Pauline Godwin who at the age of nearly 81 is still volunteering for the Eastbourne Blind Society, where she has been helping out every week for the past 18 years.

"She is a big fan of live tennis and has lived in Eastbourne for the last 50 years - just like the tournament!She would be stunned/shocked to know she has been nominated!”

Pauline Godwin with her daughter Alison | Submitted picture

Amy Flatman from the LTA said: “Pauline’s story is incredibly inspiring. We are delighted to shine a spotlight on the good work that she has carried out in the community, volunteering for the Eastbourne Blind Society.”

The LTA’s Rothesay International Eastbourne is one of the most popular events on the international tennis calendar, set in the iconic venue of Devonshire Park with a charm like few other contemporary sporting events.

Some of the free tickets are still up for grabs – they could go to someone who volunteers their time selflessly to improve the lives of others, someone working for the emergency services or NHS, or a carer, who deserves a little “thank-you.”

All you have to do is nominate someone via email at [email protected] – submitting your entry by June 17, stating why this person would be a worthy recipient. Entries will be evaluated independently by a panel.

Back in 1974, Eastbourne week was known as the John Player Tournament, won by Chris Evert who defeated Virginia Wade 7-5, 6-4 in a high-quality final. Eastbourne also made history that year as it was the start of the first regular women’s-only tennis tournament to be staged in Europe outside the four Grand Slams.

Since then, the event boasts former world No1 winners such as Evert, Tracy Austin, Monica Seles, Caroline Wozniacki, and most recently in 2023, Madison Keys.

Martina Navratilova holds the record for the most singles titles with 11. Virginia Wade is the only British woman to lift the trophy.

The ATP Tour joined the women at Devonshire Park in 2009, which back then one of the few combined events outside the four majors, Indian Wells and Miami to bring the men and women competing at the same week. Winners on the men’s side are headlined by the likes of 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic (famously in 2017), Feliciano Lopez and Taylor Fritz.