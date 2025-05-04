Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Pavilion Bears, the 2024 West Sussex Bowls League champions, started the new season as they mean to go on by winning the annual Bennie Bennett Trophy match against Pavilion Bulls.

The Bulls fought all the way, as befitting a team who finished third in last year's top division, taking one of the four rinks and drawing another on a green far quicker than normal at the start of the season.

Top rink for the Bears went to Nour Dissem, Ian Slater, Ian Godden and skip Richard Maton, who won 21-10 against Malcolm Gardiner, George Rhodes, Ken Chapman and Simon Warr. Two fours and a three over the closing six ends proved decisive for Maton's rink, who had trailed by a shot after 12 ends before turning the tables.

Andy Peters, Mick Steggell, Tommy Walker and skip Jamie Dunk also needed a strong finish to subdue Brian Jones, Bill Muir, Richard Calvert and Derek Little and give the Bears their second win. They were only one shot clear after 13 ends but a five stretched their advantage. The last four ends were shared evenly in a 23-17 game.

Francis Fahey, left, the Pavilion Bears captain, accepts the trophy from Bennie Bennett, the club's long-standing former president

Dave Thomas, Simon Ritter, Russ Doherty and skip Simon Davey looked likely to register another win for the Bears after quickly moving nine shots up. They were facing Mason and Archie Davis, who shared the role of No1 for the Bulls, with Peter Woods, Graham Morrey and skip Gavin Beven completing the line-up. After 17 ends the Bears were still ahead but dropped a three on the last to lose 18-16.

All but three of the 18 ends in the drawn game were taken by a single shot. Bryan Bodicoat, Francis Fahey, Jeremy Simpson and skip Paul Ward held the upper hand for the Bears until the 15th end against Keith Lyons, Roger Dutton, Tony Beale and Keith Wadhams.

A late three put the Bulls ahead before a single on the last tied the game 11-11. That made the aggregate score 71-56 to the Bears.

For their first Brodie Tray match of the new season, Pavilion made the short trip to Marine Gardens. The games were shared 2-2 but the hosts earned six of the 10 points on offer by winning on aggregate by 75-59.

Pavilion Bulls prepare for the duel in the sun

Malcolm Gardner and David Berry took 11 of the 18 ends for Pavilion in the pairs game, defeating Bob Cole and Ivan Godsmark 20-12. Peter Woods, Sue Gubbins and skip Ken Chapman led from pillar to post in their triples game, also taking 11 ends in an 18-10 victory for Pavilion.

Pat Edmonds, Peter Tomley and skip Bryan Bodicoat lost 31-7 to Tim Baldwin's three in the other triple. Tina Redman, Nour Dissem, Teresa McLaughlin and skip Ian Slater led 14-9 with five ends to play but didn't manage to score another shot, eventually losing 22-14 to give Marine Gardens their second win.