Pavilion Bulls earn six points at Priory to pull clear of drop zone

Worthing Pavilion Bulls produced one of their best performances of the season when it was most needed in the West Sussex Bowls League, defeating Tarring Priory away from home by 64 shots to 60 on August 23.

The six points earned by the Bulls from the aggregate victory and wins on two rinks against their neighbours and close rivals pulled them clear of the relegation places in Division One.

With two games left to play, they have amassed 64 points, two more than Bognor Regis A, who are still in the drop zone. The teams meet at Pavilion Road this Friday, August 29, in a crunch fixture that starts at 5.15pm.

Top rink for the Bulls at Tarring went to Malcolm Gardiner, George Rhodes, Ken Chapman and skip Simon Warr. They took the first eight ends against Mike Mahoney, Roy Barclay, Ray Baker and Alan Messer. Priory took four of the remaining 10 but fell to a 25-9 defeat.

Pavilion Bulls had plenty of reasons to smile after their win at Tarring Priory

The Bulls' other rink winners were Richard Williams, Barry Balchin, Richard Calvert and skip Derek Little. After a much tighter start, in which each team led twice, they beat David Fairs, Terry Urban, John Schools and Stuart Shwartz 19-15. Priory scored eight shots in three ends from the 15th but lost the last to a clinching single.

Peter Woods, Barry Wood, Roger Dutton and skip Keith Wadhams took 11 ends against Priory, all with singles. They were level with five to play against Derek Meechan, Simon Rusbridge, John Bailey and Chris Ide, who then scored a decisive six and eventually won 15-11.

Tony Beale, Mason Davis, Warwick Davis and skip Richard Krupa trailed from first to last against Adrian Jackson, Roy Bland, Nick Eager and Andy Clarke. Three threes for Priory in the first eight ends and another on the 10th were consolidated when they took the final five ends for a 21-9 victory.

Although the Bulls cannot repeat last season's third-place finish, they can achieve mid-table respectability if they win this Friday and beat basement team Norfolk A in their final match on Sunday, August 31.

Pavilion Badgers brought down the curtain on a second season in the West Sussex Bowls League by defeating East Preston & Kingston on all three rinks.

The aggregate victory, 81 shots to 28, was sweet revenge for the Badgers' opening match of their Division Three campaign, when they lost on all three rinks at East Preston by 52-27.

Six wins, six defeats and two draws were enough to give the Badgers a fifth-placed finish on 51 points. Arundel were champions on 79, with Goring Manor runners-up on 64. Only the Badgers and East Preston played every one of their 14 fixtures, with all other teams losing at least one to the rain (despite weeks of drought) or non-availability of players.

Barry Ledger's quartet of Terry Edmondson, Brian Jones and Alan Cheeseman were the last to finish on August 18 but it was worth the wait! They outbowled East Preston from the off, went 19-0 up after eight ends and barely relented against Colin Crane's rink, winning 33-5.

Simon Ritter, Alan Fryar, Peter Tomley and skip Jonathan Gauntlett found themselves six down after three ends against Bernie King's rink. The Badgers recovered gradually, taking the lead after 12 ends and pulling away to win 28-14, with a six on the last adding to their advantage.

Mike Lawton, Phil Crompton, Alan Crowter and skip David Berry also started shakily. They lost the first two ends to John Miller's rink, then took six in a row from the fifth. East Preston rallied to trail by only a shot before the Badgers took the final six ends for a 20-9 victory.

They dedicated the win to Bryan Bodicoat, the team captain, who had to miss the final two fixtures while recovering from a painful fall.

Pavilion registered a second consecutive whitewash of the Stracey Shield season on August 20 to boost their prospects of finishing in the top two.

Three weeks after defeating Maltravers on all four rinks, the hosts did the same against Goring Manor, winning on aggregate by 95 shots to 56.

Pat Edmonds, Charlie Ward, Jonathan Gauntlett and skip David Berry were Pavilion's star turn, beating Mick Thair's rink 28-11. Three up on the first, the winners stretched well clear with a seven on the seventh end.

Alex Meadows, Pam Duffield, Allan Banks and skip Richard Krupa trailed by two shots after seven ends against Bill Porter's rink. Pavilion took the next five to turn the tables and a strong finish gave them a 26-12 victory.

Sue Bryan, Nour Dissem, Chris Cheeseman and skip Barry Ledger notched a six on the first end but were overhauled on the eighth by Chris Wood's rink, who later led by five with three to play. Nine shots over those closing ends earned Pavilion a 23-19 win.

Linda Carter, Roger Dutton, Mike Spinks and skip Ken Chapman were unable to relax against Chris Adams' rink despite building an eight-shot lead in the first seven ends. Goring Manor cut the deficit to three and took the last three ends but still lost 18-14.

Pavilion travel to Beach House Park and Littlehampton in mid-September to face Worthing and Maltravers respectively, with two wins essential if they are to maintain their lofty position.