Pavilion Bulls leapfrog Tarring Priory in bowls league

Worthing Pavilion Bulls took eight of the 10 points from their game against near neighbours Tarring Priory on Sunday, June 22 to leapfrog them in the West Sussex Bowls League.

Priory struggled on the fast Pavilion green in sunny but windy weather, with their two points coming on Chris Ide's rink after a rare six on the 15th end turned a two-shot deficit into a four-shot advantage.

Ide, supported by Mark Harwood, John Bailey and Keith Brinsmead, eventually defeated Derek Little's rink of Keith Lyons, Barry Balchin and Richard Calvert 19-12 in a game otherwise comprising only ones and twos. Brinsmead trailed the jack on the decisive end and Ide capitalised.

Malcolm Gardiner, George Rhodes, Ken Chapman and skip Richard Krupa earned top rink for the Bulls with a 27-7 victory against Mike Mahoney, Adrian Jackson, Alan Messer and Stuart Logan. The hosts were 19-0 up after nine ends and, although Priory took five of the remaining nine, the damage was already done.

Roger Dutton, Richard Williams, Ralf Kuhr and skip Keith Wadhams also built an impressive advantage against Derek Meechan, John Fairs, Nick Eager and Dave Levey. The Bulls were 13 shots clear after 11 ends, finally winning 19-13 despite Priory taking six of the last seven ends.

Mason Davis, Bill Muir, Graham Morrey and skip Warwick Davis dropped seven shots in the first two ends to Stuart Shwartz's rink of Chris Salt, Terry Urben and John Schools. Priory took only one of the next 11 ends, however, as the Bulls surged into a 19-8 lead. Priory hit back before a single on the last earned the hosts a 20-16 win.

The 78-54 aggregate victory lifted the Bulls into fourth place in Division One after three wins in a row. Six teams are separated by only three points, from third-placed Norfolk A, also on 31 points, to Chichester in eighth on 28.

Pavilion Bears defeated Southbourne on three of the four rinks and by 74 shots to 53, a margin of victory that moved them above their opponents in the Division One table.

The winners' top rink of Andy Peters, Allan Banks, John Winkley and skip Richard Maton beat Dave Alner's rink 21-10. Nine shots without reply over the last four ends underlined the Bears' superiority.

Alex Meadows, Mick Steggell, Jeremy Simpson and skip Tommy Walker beat Alex Horne's rink 23-15. The Bears were only a shot clear at halfway before a four, a three and a pair of twos gave them control.

Nour Dissem, Dave Gilbert, Francis Fahey and skip Paul Ward produced a storming finish to defeat Antony Bull's rink. One down with four ends to play, the Bears took them all in an 18-10 victory.

Mark Soper's rink earned Southbourne two points by defeating Dave Thomas, Alan Cheeseman, Colin Davey and skip Simon Davey 18-12. The ends were evenly shared but two consecutive fours from the visitors proved decisive.

Pavilion Badgers gained five of the eight points from their latest nail-biter in Division Three.

The visitors from Storrington looked likely to leave with only two points for their afternoon's work on Monday, June 16 but they finished strongly to tie the shots aggregate at 48-48.

Top rink for the hosts went to Simon Ritter, Alan Fryar, Geoff Pratt and skip Bryan Bodicoat, who defeated Mick O'Brien's men 21-14. They were never behind after scoring a five on the third end and with four ends to play were 13 shots clear. Storrington hit back strongly, the seven shots they registered near the finish proving vital to the overall result.

Charlie Ward, Alan Crowter, Phil Crompton and skip David Berry raced to a 7-0 lead before Bruce Glen-Bott's rink recovered to level the game on the eighth end. They levelled again on the 10th and the 15th but the Badgers regained the advantage and eventually won 15-13.

Mike Lawton, Richard Burden, Alan Cheeseman and skip Barry Ledger dropped nine shots in three ends from the 10th, having briefly led during the early exchanges. In all, the Badgers took only six ends against Roy Pullen's rink but two late threes reduced the deficit to 21-12.

Pavilion extended their impressive season in the Brodie Tray with a 10-0 whitewash of Goring Manor at Field Place in sweltering heat on Wednesday, June 18.

Although Pavilion won all four games, there was no chance to relax in three of them until the visitors had won 81-56 on aggregate.

The exception was the pairs game, in which Malcolm Gardiner and Bryan Bodicoat defeated Margaret Walker and Stuart Andrews 23-9. Pavilion restricted Goring to ones and two, while notching an early four followed by three threes to keep a firm grip on events.

Barry Ledger's triple of Chris Cheeseman and Bill Muir dropped a four on the first and were trailing badly until they turned the tables in the second half. A six on the 10th put them back in contention. They took the lead for the first time with four ends to play and sealed a 21-17 win over Kevin Pearce's triple with a two on the last.

Linda Carter, Sue Bryan and skip Geoff Pratt started slowly against Alan Turley's triple before winning seven of the eight ends from the fifth to build a nine-shot advantage. Goring reduced that to one on the 17th end but a two on the last gave Pavilion a 19-16 victory.

Nour Dissem, Alan Cheeseman, Kathy Byrnes and skip Ken Chapman took eight consecutive ends in building a 16-2 lead. The last seven ends were a different story, however, with Harvey McGarry's rink storming back to trail by only three after 17 ends. A single on the last secured an 18-14 win for Pavilion.

Pavilion won a mixed friendly of five triples at Rottingdean by 81 shots to 66.

Top rink went to Mason Davis, Dennis Allen and skip Warwick Davis for a 23-12 victory. Archie Davis, Allan Banks and Ian Slater won 21-13. Chris Cheeseman, Bill Muir and Bryan Bodicoat won 16-10.

Mike Lawton, Pam Duffield and David Berry lost 14-12. Tina Redman, Alan Cheeseman and Richard Krupa lost 17-9.