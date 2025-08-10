Pavilion enjoy their biggest win of Brodie Tray season

Worthing Pavilion enjoyed their biggest win of the Brodie Tray season on August 8, defeating Goring Manor on all four rinks and by an aggregate of 96 shots to 46.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home victory, two months after a similar whitewash in the game at Field Place, strengthened Pavilion's place in the top four. Southwick, four points above them in second place, remain favourites for the title because they hold two games in hand to Shoreham, the league leaders.

Unusually, Pavilion led from start to finish on every rink apart from dropping a shot on the first end of the fours. Terry Edmondson, Ann Button, Peter Tomley and skip Bryan Bodicoat quickly made amends against Harvey McGarry's rink, scoring seven over the next two ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-10 result reflected a strong finish in which the hosts scored another 10 over four ends.

Pavilion Badgers captain Bryan Bodicoat, left, and Neil Gillingam await the arrival of Geoff Pratt's second touching wood, which pushed the jack into the back ditch

David Berry skipped Pat Edmonds and Nour Dissem to a 25-11 win against Kevin Pearce's triple. A rare seven on the 15th end put them in pole position to be top rink but the concession of four shots in the closing ends cost them that honour.

Ian Slater skipped Chris Cheeseman and Richard Burden to a 23-10 victory in the other triples game, although Pavilion were only two shots clear after 11 ends. Another 12 shots by the finish allowed them to stretch well clear.

Allan Banks and Jeremy Simpson dominated the pairs against Peter Kitchener and Wendy Davies. Pavilion were 14-0 up after five ends and 21-4 up after 11 before Goring scored eight shots over the final three ends to make the result 23-15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine weeks after losing on the final end at Littlehampton, Pavilion Badgers turned the tables on Norfolk B, winning 54-45 on aggregate to take six of the eight points from the return fixture in Division Three of the West Sussex Bowls League on August 6.

Jonathan Gauntlett on the mat for Pavilion, watched by teammate Bernie Homer

David Berry skipped the top rink for the second time in three days, ably supported against Norfolk by Alan Crowter, Brian Jones and Peter Tomley. Trailing 8-2 after five ends, the Badgers conceded only three more ends as they scored two fours and six twos in a 24-12 victory.

Bryan Bodicoat, the Badgers captain, skipped Charlie Ward, Alan Fryar and Geoff Pratt to a 19-11 win against Neil Gillingham's rink. The third end turned into a personal triumph for Pratt, whose first wood dropped into the back ditch after hitting the jack. His second finished the job, clipping the jack into the ditch and following it closely.

Despite his best efforts, Norfolk were 10-7 up after 11 ends before the Badgers reeled off six in a row to seize control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Lawton, Bernie Homer, Jonathan Gauntlett and skip Mike Spinks led by three shots after 11 ends against Vic Turner's rink but were then blitzed by a barrage of twos, eventually losing 22-11.

With 12 of the 14 rounds of fixtures completed, the Badgers need two big wins if they are to challenge the four teams above them in the hunt for second place.

Pavilion Badgers welcomed Pagham on August 4, hoping for a repeat of their early-season victory.

The players had to contend with a strong westerly wind, the tail-end of Storm Floris, as well as heavy rain for much of the afternoon. Only a mile away, Goring Manor's fixture against Arundel was rained off, giving those teams four points apiece and ensuring Arundel remained well clear at the top of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pagham were the happier bowlers at Pavilion Road, winning on two rinks and by an aggregate of 58-44, thus leaving with six points.

David Berry skipped Terry Edmondson, Alan Crowter and Peter Tomley to the Badgers' one win, though they were pushed all the way by Mike English's rink.

The Badgers went 10 up after five ends before the visitors responded to take the lead on the 10th. Berry's men won the next five ends and held on for a 17-16 victory despite Pagham's second fightback.

Barry Ledger skipped Mike Lawton, Tony Stevens and Brian Jones against Richard Read's rink. The match was tied after 10 ends, with the advantage changing sides five times, but Pagham took six of the last eight ends for a 17-12 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Ritter, Alan Fryar, Alan Cheeseman and skip Bryan Bodicoat lost 25-15 to Paul Machin's rink. The Badgers dropped 12 shots in four ends after starting strongly. They recovered to trail by only one with four ends to play and were holding shot until Machin put the jack in the back ditch, allowing Pagham to regain control.

Pavilion Bulls shared the four rinks but lost on aggregate to Chichester on Friday, August 8 in a hard-fought match that earned the visitors six of the 10 points.

The 72-66 home defeat put the Bulls on 52 points in Division One of the West Sussex Bowls League. With four matches to play, they are eighth of nine teams and in danger of relegation.

Richard Krupa skipped the top home rink of Brian Jones, Charlie Ward and George Rhodes. They beat S Tooley's rink 26-12 after taking 11 of the 18 ends and scoring a five, a four and a three to recover from a slow start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bears' other winners were Archie Davis, Bill Muir, Barry Wood and skip Roger Dutton, who notched a pair of early threes to take control against G Miller's rink. Chichester narrowed the gap to one shot after 12 ends before the Bulls dominated the finish to win 21-12.

Malcolm Gardiner, Ralf Kuhr, Ken Chapman and skip Tony Beale conceded a six on the fifth end as they struggled to contain P Butler's rink. There was no way back for the Bulls from a 14-3 deficit after seven ends and they eventually lost 22-9.

Keith Lyons, Barry Balchin, Richard Calvert and skip Derek Little took only two of the first 11 ends against T Sayers' rink, who built a 15-shot lead. A four for the Bulls on the next was a brief ray of sunshine but Chichester stretched away again to a 26-10 victory.

Having won on the Friday evening, Chichester returned to Pavilion Road on Saturday morning to face the Bears and won 73-62 on aggregate, earning eight of the 10 points.

The Bears are on 54 points, two clear of the relegation zone, with four matches to play. The first of them is against the Bulls this Friday, August 15, at 6pm.