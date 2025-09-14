Pavilion finish Brodie Tray season by whitewashing Maltravers

Worthing Pavilion concluded their Brodie Tray season by winning all four games against Maltravers. Ten points for the hosts kept them in third place behind Southwick, the new champions, and Shoreham.

The shots aggregate of 75-48 obscured two hard-fought triples encounters, with Pavilion prevailing by three on David Berry's rink and one on Richard Krupa's rink.

In the latter, Denise Latter skipped Maltravers as they produced a spirited fightback, having trailed from the first end to the 14th. The visitors led by three after 16 and were still two ahead going to the last, where Pat Edmonds, Peter Tomley and Krupa gained the three shots needed for a 15-14 victory.

Berry's triple of Allan Banks and Alan Cheeseman found themselves nine down after five ends to Geoff Gail's rink. Pavilion remained seven down after 10 before a total of 14 shots over the next five ends gave them control. Maltravers battled back at the death but were eventually beaten 19-16.

Bryan Bodicoat skipped Keith Lyons, Nour Dissem and Ann Button to a less stressful win against Keith Croombs' rink. Pavilion took all bar two of the first 13 ends to build a conclusive advantage. Maltravers scored a late three and two to make the result a more respectable 19-9.

Top rink went to Malcolm Gardiner and Simon Warr, who defeated Jackie Jones and Jimmy Wan 22-9. Only three shots separated the pairs after seven ends but Pavilion dominated from that point, restricting Maltravers to a total of four more shots while scoring another 14 themselves.

Pavilion registered their best away victory of the season in the Stracey Shield on Friday, September 12 to boost hopes of finishing as runners-up to Tarring Priory in the 10-team league.

The visitors took eight of the 10 points against Worthing, winning on three rinks and by an aggregate of 77 shots to 59.

In a week that saw two fixtures rained off and torrential showers nearly every day, a weather window of blue skies and blustery gusts at Beach House Park allowed the 32 bowlers to play uninterrupted on an even-paced green that had drained remarkably well.

Simon Warr's rink of Keith Lyons, Alan Cheeseman and Peter Tomley produced the most impressive result even though they trailed 6-0 after three ends. They conceded only four more shots in the remaining 15 ends to Steve Murphy's rink and scored everything from singles to a five on their way to a 26-10 triumph.

Richard Krupa skipped Bryan Bodicoat, Pam Duffield and Allan Banks to a 19-8 win against Chris Matthews' rink. Pavilion were never behind from the start and took 12 of the 18 ends, deploying short jacks to good effect.

Nour Dissem, Simon Ritter, Ian Slater and skip Ken Chapman trailed for almost the entire game to Simon Edwards' rink. Pavilion were six down at halfway but battled back to level on the 11th end. They briefly led on the 14th before Worthing regained the lead and went to the 17th two up. Chapman again tied the game before a toucher from Slater on the last helped Pavilion win 16-15.

Tina Redman, Roger Dutton, David Berry and Barry Ledger took an early lead against Ted Poole's rink before three fours in five ends earned the hosts a nine-shot advantage. That stretched to 14 after 11 ends and Pavilion looked doomed. They took the next five to cut the deficit to four shots but then dropped a seven as Worthing won 26-16.

The final two games of the season will determine who finishes in second place. Pavilion play at Littlehampton against Maltravers on September 16, needing another big win to overtake Marine Gardens, who welcome Maltravers in the last fixture three days later.