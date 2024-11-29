Pavilion host friendly against English Indoor Bowling Association

Worthing Pavilion hosted a friendly fixture on six rinks against a president's team from the English Indoor Bowling Association on Wednesday, November 27. A good time was had by all, with Pavilion winning four games and losing two for an aggregate victory by 122 shots to 92.

Richard Krupa took top rink, ably supported by Mike Lawton, Nour Dissem and Chris Byrnes in a 24-7 win.

They claimed 14 of the 21 ends and allowed their opponents no more than a single on each of the ends Pavilion dropped. David Berry's rink of Brian Jones, John Ives and Teresa McLaughlin registered a 23-11 victory, despite being a shot down after 11 ends.

They then won eight of the rest, picking up a four, a three and three twos along the way. John Winkley's rink of Rosemary Lewer, Ian Down and Mike Spinks produced a similarly impressive performance.

Some of the 48 bowlers from the friendly at Worthing Pavilion

They trailed 10-7 after 11 ends, seized the advantage with a five on the next and stretched clear to win 22-13.Pavilion's fourth success was earned by Arthur White's rink of Helen Beale, Bill Muir and Graham Farley. Fourteen shots up after 15 ends, they conceded a pair of threes and eventually won 23-15.The closest game was on Ken Chapman's rink of Linda Farley, Kathy Byrnes and Bryan Bodicoat.

They fought back from a 9-0 deficit on the fifth end and led by four shots after 13. Each of the final eight ends was decided by a single, with the visitors taking six of them to win 20-18. Richard Calvert's rink of Sandy Ward, Gerry Shallis and Alan Crowter took an early lead but conceded two fours, two threes and two twos from the ninth end onwards and eventually lost 26-12.

While Pavilion were playing the EIBA team, another 12 bowlers travelled to Denton Island for a friendly against Rottingdean. The match was scheduled as four triples, so captain of the day Peter Tomley was somewhat bemused to find Rottingdean had arrived with a party of 40. After a time-consuming reshuffle, the decision was taken to play four rinks, with the hosts switching four of their extras to Pavilion for the afternoon.

The belated start didn't seem to ruffle Pavilion's bowlers, who led on three rinks when a tea break was taken. Nobody could decide whether the tea, the coffee or the excellent selection of biscuits was to blame for what transpired afterwards. Whatever the reason, Pavilion struggled to maintain their momentum.Tony Stevens, guest Ron Hills, Keith Lyons and Mick Steggell lost 18-16, having led 8-5 after eight ends.

Alan Cheeseman, guest Diana Farrell, Roger Dutton and Peter Tomley lost 19-15, having been level at the break. Linda Carter, guest Bill Davis, Dennis Allen and Jeremy Simpson were 11-2 up but lost 20-15. Pavilion's only victory came on Dennis Dixon's rink of Chris Cheeseman, guest Yvonne Gardner and Simon Ritter, though even they were unable to capitalise on a 15-2 lead built by the 11th end.

They finally won 18-8 but the three shots dropped on the 17th and 18th ends came back to haunt them when Rottingdean won the match 65-64 on aggregate.