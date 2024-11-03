Pavilion ladies defeat Worthing IBC to progress in Yetton Plate

Worthing Pavilion ladies kept the club's flag flying in the Yetton Plate with a win against Worthing Indoor Bowls Club, though there were defeats in two other national competitions run by the English Indoor Bowling Association during a busy weekend of action.

Linda Farley skipped Pavilion's top rink of Helen Beale, Mary Stemp and Sue Gubbins, who won by 26 shots to nine at Field Place. They scored a four and two threes in taking 15 of the 21 ends, while restricting Cynthia Goodall's rink to no more than two shots on any end.

Pavilion's other away rink of Teresa McLaughlin, Lynn Down, Sue Pearson and skip Gill Harrisson won 11 ends in their match but dropped a seven on the first end and a five on the fifth. Those early blows earned Wendy Davies's rink the control in a 23-13 victory for Worthing IBC.

The two games at Pavilion Road were also split. Julie Woods, Sue Manning, Esme Clough and skip Jacky Pearson went 5-0 up on Denise Latter's rink but were overhauled on the ninth end. A four immediately restored Pavilion's lead and two threes cemented their 24-15 win.

Pat Edmonds, Rosemary Lewer, Kathy Byrnes and skip June Lewis trailed Sheila Broad's rink 14-7 after 10 ends. Pavilion fought back strongly and lost by only two shots, 21-19. That made the aggregate score 82-68 in favour of Pavilion, who will face Wealden in the next round of the Yetton Plate.

The Egham Trophy is a mixed competition played in the same format. Pavilion faced the Isle of Wight and won impressively on one of the home rinks but lost the other three and were defeated on aggregate by 84 shots to 69.

James Brennan skipped Julie Woods, Francis Fahey and Esme Clough to a 26-11 victory. Jeremy Simpson, Sue Gubbins, Linda Farley and skip Jamie Dunk lost 16-12. Pat Edmonds, Amber Logan, Paul Ward and skip Stuart Logan lost 19-10. Sue Pearson, Jacky Pearson, Russ Doherty and skip Simon Davey lost 19-9.

The Denny Cup draw pitted Pavilion's men against the Isle of Wight, again with two rinks at home and two away. In a one-sided encounter, the Isle of Wight won 91-36.

Away from the pressure of national competitions, Pavilion sent a mixed team to Bognor for a friendly fixture against Arun District Indoor Bowling Club played over six rinks of triples.

The visitors won on four rinks and lost on the other two, taking the honours by 104 shots to 95. David Berry skipped the top Pavilion rink of Linda Carter and Geoff Pratt, who won 28-9. Alex Meadows, John Ives and skip Jim Walmsley won 28-10.

Michael Gallagher, Kathy Byrnes and John McCormick won 16-10. Rebecca Steggell, Ted Jessep and Arthur White won 19-15. Roger Wiggins, Gerry Shallis and Chris Byrnes lost 24-8.

The wooden spoon went to Terry Edmondson, captain of the day Peter Tomley and skip Simon Ritter, who lost 27-5 against Dennis Pemble's rink of Penny Jones and Bridget Lawson.