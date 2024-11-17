Pavilion ladies win again to reach next round of Yetton Plate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Pavilion ladies made further progress in the Yetton Plate on Saturday, November 16, winning on three of the four rinks played home-and-away against the Wealden Indoor Bowls Club from Maresfield.

The match was on a knife-edge for nearly three-and-a-half hours, with the 32 players keeping one eye on the overall team totals while trying to focus on the job in hand.

Pat Edmonds, Chris Cheeseman, Lynn Down and skip Gill Harrisson travelled to Maresfield and won by 27 shots to 16. They led 9-0 after three ends, then 23-5 after 14.

Wealden narrowed the gap to nine shots on the 20th end before Pavilion took the last with a two.

On the second away rink, Helen Beale, Rosemary Lewer, Sue Gubbins and skip Linda Farley were involved in a closely fought game that they eventually won 18-16.

The lead changed sides five times, with the 19th end proving pivotal. Pavilion scored a five to give them an advantage Wealden were unable to overturn.Carol Tillett, Sue Manning, Esme Clough and skip Jacky Pearson were Pavilion's home winners, though they needed a flying finish.

The visitors scored an early five and three to go 10-4 up. Pavilion took the next four ends and moved two shots clear after 12. The teams then traded ends until the 21st, when Pavilion scored a five to snatch a 21-18 victory from the jaws of defeat.

Sue Pearson, Mary Stemp, Kathy Byrnes and skip June Lewis lost 25-12. Wealden dominated the first half, building an 18-3 advantage after 12 ends. Pavilion responded gamely and the last nine ends were much more evenly contested.

The aggregate score in this national knockout championship run by the English Indoor Bowling Association was Pavilion 78, Wealden 75. Having earlier defeated Worthing IBC, Pavilion now move on to the next round, to be played on December 7.

Pavilion's men were eliminated from the Denny Plate, another national competition played home and away on four rinks. They managed to win on only one rink against the Isle of Wight Community Club and lost 90-49 on aggregate.

Pavilion welcomed a team from Shoreham for a mixed friendly on Wednesday, November 13.

In a match of four triples played over 18 ends, Shoreham won two and Pavilion won two. Each game was tightly contested, apart from the one featuring captain of the day Peter Tomley, with Linda Carter leading and Colin Johnson skipping.

Shoreham took it by 24 shots to eight, although they were aided and abetted by Pavilion's very own Roger Dutton, standing in for Shoreham because they were a player short.

Pam Childs, Phil Crompton and skip Bill Muir were cruising to victory, nine shots clear with only two of the 18 ends remaining. Shoreham gave them a scare, however, notching a two and a four to make the result 17-14.

Diane Bartholomew, Gerry Shallis and skip Dennis Dixon, who is celebrating 40 years with Pavilion, found themselves one down after the 16th end but turned the game around with a two and a single to win 16-14.

Chris Cheeseman, John Ives and skip Barrie Evans were on the wrong end of a late twist in their game. They were three clear heading to the final end before Shoreham scored a four to win 16-15. That made the aggregate score 68-56 to the visitors.