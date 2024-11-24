Pavilion's bowlers defy Storm Bert to win friendly at Denton Island

Bowlers from Worthing Pavilion defied everything Storm Bert could throw at them when they travelled to Denton Island in Newhaven on Sunday for a friendly fixture across six rinks of triples.

The trip proved worthwhile, with three wins, two defeats and a draw during an enjoyable afternoon that earned Pavilion victory on aggregate by 118 shots to 100.

Jeremy Simpson skipped Roger Dutton to a 27-14 win and top rink, helped by two early fives and the loss of only five of the 18 ends.

Dennis Dixon skipped Alan Cheeseman and Mick Steggell, who also won by 13 shots. Their game was much closer until the 13th end, when they started a run of 12 shots while conceding only one.

John McCormick skipped Jim Walmsley and Bill Muir to a 21-12 win, although they were tied 11-11 with five ends to play and needed a strong finish to secure victory.

Richard Krupa skipped Terry Edmondson and Peter Tomley. They were set fair with a six-shot lead after 15 ends but dropped a five and a two to trail by one going to the last. The single they scored on the 18th secured a draw.

Keith Lyons, Dennis Allen and skip David Berry were 7-0 up after five ends, then five down after 14. A pair of twos cut the deficit but they eventually lost 19-17.

Bryan Bodicoat skipped Chris Cheeseman and Gerry Shallis. They lost every end from the sixth to the 11th and three of the last four in a 26-11 reverse.

A mixed Pavilion team played a friendly across all six rinks against 24 men representing Sussex County Indoor Bowls Association (Sciba) on Wednesday, November 20.

Captain of the day Richard Krupa joked during the introductions that Pavilion were overdue a win against Sciba. His rink of Chris Cheeseman, John Ives and Chris Byrnes could have done no more, leading from start to finish and registering an emphatic 26-8 win. They were, however, left in not-so-splendid isolation after more than three hours' play over 21 ends, with Sciba victorious on the other five rinks.

That outcome had looked unlikely when Pavilion led overall by 14 shots and were behind on only one rink after 10 ends.

The second half turned into a tale of woe for the hosts, with a 26-shot swing that earned Sciba victory by 111-99.

Francis Fahey's rink of Pat Edmonds, Roger Wiggins and Simon Ritter came closest to a second home success and were four up with only three ends to play. Sciba showed their mettle to go one, three, one at the death to win 18-17.

John Winkley's rink of Roger Dutton, Michael Gallagher and Kathy Byrnes fought back from a seven-shot deficit to tie their game on the 16th end. A pair of twos put Sciba ahead again and they held on for a 17-14 win.

David Berry's rink of Alan Crowter, Brian Jones and Geoff Pratt moved 11-4 up after 11 ends with the skip drawing like Picasso in his prime. Then the wheels came off as Pavilion conceded 18 shots on the trot. A five on the 19th end restored a little hope but Sciba eventually won 23-17.

Mike Spinks' rink of Bryan Bodicoat, Peter Tomley and Teresa McLaughlin were all square after 10 ends. They managed only a couple of singles after that, however, and lost 20-11.

Barrie Evans' rink of Linda Carter, Gerry Shallis and Alan Cheeseman also suffered in the second half of their game. Leading by a shot after 10 ends, they dropped a four, a three and four twos once Sciba turned on the power in a 25-14 win.