Penalty horror for Yapton

By Anthony Mustard
Contributor
Published 5th Jan 2025, 20:53 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 09:28 GMT
Stedham Res 6, Yapton Res 5 Frazer Beaumont scored two goals and was Yapton's man of the match - albeit in a losing cause - yet he will have few fond memories of the match.

On the stroke of full time Yapton were awarded a penalty and the hapless Beaumont blazed the kick over the bar.

It was Beaumont who opened the scoring on five minutes and Stedham equalised with a penalty, and then took the lead. Luke Howard made it 2-2 direct from a corner by half-time.

After the break, Beaumont, Eddie Manwill and Frankie Walsh were on target for Yapton, but Stedham outgunned their opponents with four more before the late penalty drama.

