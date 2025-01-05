Penalty horror for Yapton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stedham Res 6, Yapton Res 5 Frazer Beaumont scored two goals and was Yapton's man of the match - albeit in a losing cause - yet he will have few fond memories of the match.

On the stroke of full time Yapton were awarded a penalty and the hapless Beaumont blazed the kick over the bar.

It was Beaumont who opened the scoring on five minutes and Stedham equalised with a penalty, and then took the lead. Luke Howard made it 2-2 direct from a corner by half-time.

After the break, Beaumont, Eddie Manwill and Frankie Walsh were on target for Yapton, but Stedham outgunned their opponents with four more before the late penalty drama.