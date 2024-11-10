Penalty woe at Wells means FA Vase history eludes Hassocks

One of the most bizarre penalty shootouts you will ever see meant Hassocks are still yet to progress beyond the second round of the Isuzu FA Vase.

The Robins were eliminated on spot kicks following a 1-1 draw at Tunbridge Wells. All three Hassocks penalties were blazed over the bar whilst Wells scored three of four to leave a big home crowd gathered on the imposing terrace behind the goal delighted,

That Wells support were extremely complimentary about Hassocks. Many described the Robins as the best visiting side seen at Culverden Stadium this season, whilst also apologising for their facilities.

A devastating fire destroyed the clubhouse almost two years ago now. It means the Wells committee have the difficult task of finding money to rebuild at the same time as trying to upkeep the remaining aging facilities.

Jamie Wilkes was on target for Hassocks in their FA Vase exit at Tunbridge Wells

One of the floodlights failing meant this game was moved forward from 3pm to 2pm. Confirmation of the change only came through on Friday afternoon; an inconvenience for Hassocks but more so for Wells, who consequently lost a couple of players to work commitments.

More problematic was the pitch. To describe it as a ploughed field would do a disservice to ploughed fields.

Getting the football under control was nigh-on impossible. It was hard to keep track of the number of half-chances which might have turned into goal scoring opportunities Hassocks lost because of bobbles.

Big Alex Fair, Jamie Wilkes and Morgan Vale against his former club were all left cursing a surface more rugged than the moon for costing them at crucial moments.

Entertainment was therefore in scant supply. The ball had to spent more time in the air than on the ground; good news for Dan Turner, who was colossus at the heart of the Hassocks defence.

But bad news for the Robins’ technical players. You know it is challenging when even Fair with his sublime skills and silky touches struggles.

Decisions

On the rare occasions more than three passes were strung together, referee Nick Monkman and his assistants did their best to put a stop to it by frequently awarding fouls and decisions which were simply wrong.

There was one moment in the first half when Alfie Loversidge switched to Fair. At least three Wells defenders were between Fair, the onrushing Vale and the goal.

Incredibly, the offside flag went up. The assistant did not seem to know who he was flagging against, nor where the subsequent free kick should be taken from.

Turner and the rangy Wilkes meanwhile were on the receiving end of underserved bookings. Fans of both clubs felt every intervention made was incorrect, which is telling.

Still, at least the performance of Mr Monkman provided a talking point at half time. The opening 45 was otherwise pretty much a competition to see who had the longest throw out of Turner and Wells right back Harry Hudson.

Jordan Brown showed excellent handing to grab at the third attempt a Festos Kamara effort which hit a divot on its way through in the only shot on target of the first half.

Fair came closest for the Robins, putting a header from a raging Joe Bull corner just off target.

Wells had a goal ruled out for offside on 63 minutes in one of the only decisions the assistant got right.

Equalised

Three minutes later and Hassocks took the lead. Darren Budd spread the play to Harvey Blake at right back. His clip down the line released Loversidge. One low pull back later and tall striker Wilkes arrived on the scene to fire home.

That looked like it would be enough to send the Robins into the third round for the first time in their history - until Wells equalised with five minutes remaining.

Hassocks did not deal with a corner, leading to a scrap in the box ended when Ryan Hine forced the ball over the line.

Penalties were therefore needed. The Robins opted to send up centre backs Liam Hendy and Turner first over any of their attacking players.

Both smashed the ball out of the ground and into the car park. Wells scored their first two but fired their third wide. Not that it mattered as Fair followed suit by putting the Robins’ third penalty into the terrace, allowing the hosts to progress with a successful conversion for a 3-0 shootout win.

Hassocks: Brown; Blake, Turner, Hendy, Bull; Loversidge, Mundy, Budd, Fair; Wilkes; Vale.

Subs: Farrell, Tighe, Troak (used), Berry, Trigwell (unused).