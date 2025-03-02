Hailsham Tennis Club's men's team played their penultimate game of a challenging season in the Sussex Babolat Winter League away at the Green in Hastings, who are unbeaten this season.

First pair Dom Walter and Johan Jooste lost the first leg to The Green's second pair, Dominic Heavens and Paul Tune, 2-6, 1-6. Second pair Jose Noya and Rohan Huth lost to the home side's first pair, Stuart Clode and Gabriel Gregson, 1-6, 0-6.

In the reverse legs, the Hailsham team again suffered straight set losses, this time Dom and Johan losing 1-6, 3-6 to Stuart and Gabriel while Jose and Rohan lost 4-6, 1-6 to Dominic and Paul.

The Hailsham men put up a good fight, and hope to break their duck in the last match of the season at home to fellow strugglers Southdown from Lewes on March 16.

