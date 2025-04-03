Petworth Bowls Club take home two wins
The Final of the cup had to be decided over a three-end play-off after a draw in the 18-end, two triples match.
Petworth Bowls Club open for the 2025 outdoor season on Saturday, April 26.
Their green is situated in Sheepdown Drive and new members are more than welcome.
See www.petworthbowlsclub.weebly.com for more details.
