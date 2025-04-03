Petworth Bowls Club take home two wins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Petworth Bowls Club have won both the league and KO Cup at The Grange Centre, Midhurst.

The Final of the cup had to be decided over a three-end play-off after a draw in the 18-end, two triples match.

Petworth Bowls Club open for the 2025 outdoor season on Saturday, April 26.

Their green is situated in Sheepdown Drive and new members are more than welcome.

The Petworth team, from left, Barrie Stanton, Gaynor Dudman, Margaret Sheppard, Clare Stevens, Gavin Jones and David Luxford

See www.petworthbowlsclub.weebly.com for more details.

