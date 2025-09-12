Petworth tennis aces serve up thrilling Finals Day
Nick Williams won the men’s singles final, defeating Peter Suart 0-6, 6-4, 10-8. The women’s singles trophy was won by Sarah Wilford, who defeated Sally Blackburn 6-0, 6-0.
In the men’s doubles final, Richard Blackburn and Rob Eadie defeated Nick Williams and George Stanek 6-2, 1-6, 6-3, while the women’s doubles trophy was won by Alison Pindell and Sarah Wilford, who defeated Jude and Ellie Bird 6-4, 6-3.
The mixed doubles final was won by George Stanek and Sarah Wilford. They defeated Peter Suart and Alison Pindell 7-6, 6-4.
Petworth Lawn Tennis Club have two grass and two hard courts and welcome new members. To find out more email [email protected]