PICTURES and REACTION: Haines and Salt speak of delight at maiden Sussex tons

Ton-up heroes Tom Haines and Phil Salt reflected on an unbelievable and special day after both scored their maiden first-class 100s to help Sussex pile up the runs against Durham.

Jason Gillespie's team ended day one at Arundel on 439 for five and it was 19-year-old Haines - with 124 - and 21-year-old Salt, who scored 130, who led the run feast against Paul Collingwood's team.

Tom Haines and Phil Salt piled on the runs / Picture by Neil Marshall

Haines was only playing because Chris Jordan was called up by England Lions.

Afterwards Haines said: “It was an unbelievable day. I was in New Malden for a second team match last night. I was in the hotel when I got the call at 9.30 from Jason Gillespie. I don’t drive so mum picked me up this morning and drove me down to Arundel, so it was a busy morning.

“I put in so much hard work in the winter, in the indoor school and in South Africa, so I’m absolutely chuffed. And both my parents were here. I feel a lot more ready now than I was in 2016. I was only 17 then. Today I had a good rhythm."

Salt said: “It was a pretty special day for myself and Tom and the team. Two maiden first-class centuries in a day is very special. I don’t know how often that has happened. And to do it the way Tom did it as well …. he didn’t know he was playing last night but he came here and put the right head on and does it like that.”

Durham bowler Matt Salisbury, who took three for 102, said: “It was a pretty tough pitch and a hot day. They batted well, to be fair, but we didn’t do too much wrong with the ball. There was a cloud cover this morning, and a little drizzle in the air, so we thought we would make use of that. But it was tough work.”

